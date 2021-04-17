Transcripts reveal 15 jurors in the Daniel Prude case voted against charging cops

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ashley Terrell
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Prude died of suffocation after police put a hood over his head and pressed his face into the ground

The grand jury in the case of 41-year-old Daniel Prude, a Black man who died in March 2020 while in police custody, voted overwhelmingly in favor of not charging the three officers involved.

Daniel Prude thegrio.com
Daniel Prude arrest (Credit: screenshot)

The New York Times reported that fifteen jurors voted against indicting the officers of the Rochester Police Department with criminally negligent homicide while five voted in favor.

Read More: 2 wounded in Omaha mall shooting that sends shoppers running

In a rare move, New York Attorney General Letitia James released transcripts of the grand jury proceedings on Friday, the first time in the history of the state that the details of a police-involved death case have been revealed publicly.

National attention is currently focused on cases involving police officers killing Black men and James — who was disappointed by the jury’s February decision — reportedly petitioned a Monrow County Court judge to release the transcripts.

“This nation has a long and painful history of injustice, and every day, we are working to create a fairer and more equal system. Our efforts to balance the scales of justice and ensure accountability can only go so far in the absence of transparency,” James said in a statement.

“We took the unprecedented action of seeking to release the grand jury transcripts because the public deserves to know what happened in these proceedings. As I have throughout my career, I will continue to use every tool at my disposal to shine a light in the corners of our system that have been hidden for too long.”

Read More: 2 men charged with the murder of 2 transgender women

Prude died of suffocation after police put a hood over his head and pressed his face into the ground for more than three minutes while he was naked and handcuffed, according to CBS News. According to the attorney representing Prude’s family, he had “an acute, manic, psychotic episode,” which led to Prude’s brother, Joe Prude, calling 911 for help.

Body cam video showed Prude kneeling naked in the street. He complied when officers directed him to lay on his stomach while handcuffed. While Prude was yelling, one officer was heard mocking Prude, asking, “You don’t got AIDS, do you? You got HIV?”

The video was released months after it was concealed by city officials, who sought to frame Prude and create a narrative around his death, according to The New York Times. In a document, Prude’s name was circled in red with the message, “Make him a suspect.”

Don Thompson, a lawyer for Joe Prude, Daniel’s brother, expressed his outrage for the advantages police are given with no consequences.

“I’m infuriated. Who other than somebody who wears a special costume for their work gets this kind of deference in a homicide case? No one,” Thompson said.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Transcripts reveal 15 jurors in the Daniel Prude case voted against charging cops appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Air Force One subcontractor GDC countersues Boeing

    Air Force One subcontractor GDC Technics countersued Boeing Co on Friday seeking at least $20 million after the largest U.S. airplane manufacturer canceled contracts for work on the aircraft that carries the U.S. president. Boeing said in its suit filed April 7 that Texas-based GDC failed to complete interior work on the two heavily modified 747-8 Air Force One planes and is "roughly one year behind schedule in meeting its contractual obligations." GDC's counterclaim argues it is "Boeing's mismanagement of the completion of two Air Force One presidential aircraft, not delays caused by GDC, that has caused a delay in the completion of those aircraft."

  • In rare move, N.Y attorney general releases grand jury transcripts in Daniel Prude case

    A grand jury investigating the case of Daniel Prude, a 41-year-old Black man who died after being restrained by police last year, overwhelming voted against charging three officers with criminally negligent homicide, according to the transcripts of the proceedings released Friday.Why it matters: The decision not to charge the Rochester, New York, officers was announced in February, but the transcripts offer a rare glimpse into proceedings usually kept secret. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCatch up quick: Law enforcement was called after Prude experienced a mental health crisis, his brother has said. Body-cam footage of Prude's arrest shows him naked, in the snowy street. Police put a mesh hood over his head and pinned him to the ground. Several minutes later, Prude lost consciousness. He was taken off life support a week later. A county medical examiner ruled Prude's death a homicide, arising from "complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint," with PCP listed as a contributing factor to his death.While his death initially garnered little attention, the release of the body-cam footage last September sparked several days of protests in Rochester, and Police Chief La'Ron Singletary was fired. Seven officers were also suspended. Details: The grand jury heard from dozens of witnesses, including a medical expert who said the officers did nothing wrong, according to the transcripts. Another expert witness, however, said "the decision to keep [Prude] on his stomach for that period of time was, was unreasonable and against police practice." "The transcripts ... appear to show jurors grappling with a blizzard of technical information about police tactics, and expert testimonies that appeared at times to conflict," the New York Times notes.What they're saying: "Our efforts to balance the scales of justice and ensure accountability can only go so far in the absence of transparency," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement Friday. "We took the unprecedented action of seeking to release the grand jury transcripts because the public deserves to know what happened in these proceedings," she added. Don Thompson, a lawyer for Prude's family, said he was "infuriated" about what he learned from the transcripts and the decision not to indict the officers involved, per NYT. “Who other than somebody who wears a special costume for their work gets this kind of deference in a homicide case? No one."The big picture: The release of the transcripts comes amid the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • State's own expert told grand jury police didn't kill Prude

    Prosecutors overseeing a grand jury investigation into the death of Daniel Prude last year in Rochester, New York, undercut the case for criminal charges with testimony from a medical expert who said three police officers who held Prude to the ground until he stopped breathing didn’t do anything wrong. Dr. Gary Vilke told the grand jury that Prude, a 41-year-old Black man, died of a heart attack caused by the medical phenomenon known as excited delirium. He said the officers' actions, which included placing a mesh hood over Prude's head, had no impact on his breathing, according to transcripts made public Friday.

  • House GOP takes cash from casino mogul accused of misconduct

    A major House Republican fundraising committee overseen by GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy received over $770,000 from Steve Wynn, a Las Vegas casino mogul who stepped down from his company in 2018 after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct. The donation, which Wynn made in late March, was one of the largest given so far this election cycle to Take Back the House 2022, according to campaign finance disclosures made public Thursday.

  • Game Recap: Lakers 127, Jazz 115

    After closing the overtime period on a 12-2 run, the Lakers defeated the Jazz, 127-115. Andre Drummond recorded 27 points, eight rebounds and four assists, his highest scoring performance as a member of the Lakers, while Dennis Schroder added 25 points, six rebounds and eight assists in the victory. Jordan Clarkson (27 points, five rebounds, four assists) and Joe Ingles (20 points, career-high tying 14 assists) combined for 47 points for the Jazz in the losing effort. The Lakers improve to 35-22 on the season, while the Jazz fall to 42-15.

  • After Daunte Wright's killing, criticism of "pretextual" traffic stops grows

    Cedrick Frazier has been thinking about the time when he was 17, driving his aunt's old Ford Escort, and Chicago police pulled him over for a broken taillight. After officers discovered the car wasn't registered to Frazier, the routine stop turned into something more. They detained Frazier on the side of the road for 45 minutes to search the vehicle. Frazier, who is Black, is now a 41-year-old ...

  • Israel says it will 'definitely' stop Iran from getting bomb

    Israel’s foreign minister said Friday that his country was determined to stop Iran from building a nuclear weapon, after Tehran promised to step up its uranium enrichment process. “We will do whatever it takes to prevent the extremists (in Iran) from succeeding, and definitely will prevent this regime from having a nuclear weapon,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told reporters on a visit to Cyprus. Iranian officials say the country will begin enriching uranium up to 60% purity following an attack on its nuclear facility at Natanz, in central Iran, on Sunday, that it blamed on Israel.

  • Sikh community mourns loss of four in Indianapolis FedEx mass shooting

    "Enough is enough — our community has been through enough trauma," Komal Chohan, who lost his maternal grandmother in the shooting, said.

  • Biden news: President plays golf for first time in office as woman charged with threatening VP Harris

    Follow the latest updates

  • Black Lives Matter founder breaks down in interview over right-wing attacks on her new home

    Patrisse Khan-Cullors described the scrutiny over her home as a “racist and sexist” attack by “right-wing media”.

  • Trump’s post-presidency makeover: Former president losing weight, cutting back on M&Ms and ditching spray tan, report says

    ‘When I saw him, he looked healthier and in better physical condition than I had seen him in a long time,’ a Trump advisor says

  • Cuba's new leaders won't have 'historical legacy' as a shield in post-Castro world, scholar says

    For the first time in 60 years, Cuba will soon be without a Castro in a formal, day-to-day leadership position. Raúl Castro, the younger brother of the late Fidel Castro, confirmed Friday that he's stepping down from his role as the leader of the country's Communist Party, with President Miguel Diaz-Canel expected to take on double duties, as the Castro brothers did before him. The younger Castro, who is 90, is poised to remain an influential figure on the island, but he likely won't interfere with daily governance, The New York Times notes. That means a new era is on the horizon, as Cuba faces challenges from both the coronavirus and a struggling economy. The next generation of leadership could allow for more free-market activity, a path that's not completely new for Cuba; Raúl, who is considered more pragmatic than his brother, began the process of implementing some reforms following Fidel's death in 2011, but it's been a slow grind. There's no guarantee a new regime will change that — Richard Feinberg, a professor at the University of California, San Diego, told Al Jazeera that he thinks it's the "worst possible moment" for reforms because the government has "no money." That said, urgency may rule the day in a post-Castro world. Arturo Lopez-Levy, the author of Raul Castro and the New Cuba: A Close-Up View of Change and an assistant professor at Holy Names University, told Al Jazeera that, unlike the brothers, their successors will have to "rely on performance — not on historical legacy — to exercise power and as a source of legitimacy." Read more at The New York Times and Al Jazeera. More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planThe question that will decide the Chauvin caseYou should start a keyhole garden

  • Nearly two-thirds of Trump voters disapprove of Meghan Markle, poll shows

    Respondents’ preference in 2020 election is good indicator of opinion of royals embroiled in controversy

  • 'You will be just fine,' says surgeon general of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, though pause continues

    The Biden administration is in a political and scientific conundrum. Even as its experts project confidence in the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, they are taking pains to show that safety and transparency are paramount. That could be a risky calculation.

  • Conservative conference with prominent QAnon supporters to close out with Covid mask-burning event

    Disgraced general Michael Flynn, Tulsa Sheriff Vic Regalado, and Jim Caviezel, an actor who played Jesus in movie The Passion of the Christ, were among the speakers at the two-day event

  • Squad members and Anti-Trump Republicans spend $70k on private security following riots

    Lawmakers spending on protection in wake of 6 January Capitol riot revealed in FEC filings

  • MyPillow guy’s free speech site bans curse words

    ‘Huge letdown’: Telegram users on Lindell’s verified channel express frustration at signing up for VIP access to new social media network that still hasn’t opened despite announcement

  • Elliott would love to find a way to be different at Richmond

    Like many drivers in NASCAR’s top series, Chase Elliott had a hard time figuring out the best way to navigate the layout at Richmond Raceway when he first raced on the track. Elliott still isn't sure what to make of the track that appears twice on the schedule in NASCAR's premier series. “The driving at Richmond is honestly very straight forward,” the reigning series champion said this week.

  • Death toll rises to four after vessel capsized in freak storm amid fears for nine men still missing

    The Seacor Power vessel capsized on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico during a severe storm with 19 people onboard. Nine men are still missing

  • From Asian hate crime to a minimum wage: 25 things Ted Cruz has voted against this year

    All the votes the Texas senator opposed in 2021 – including not one confirmation of a woman to the position of Cabinet secretary