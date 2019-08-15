TransDigm Provides a Fresh Reminder of Why It's a Top Aerospace Buy

A lot of the headlines about TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG) so far in 2019 have focused on the company's ongoing issues with the U.S. government, with Congress accusing the aerospace-component supplier of overbilling the Pentagon for some spare parts. But investors have largely ignored the controversy, sending TransDigm shares up 40% year to date heading into earnings season.

TransDigm's latest quarterly results validate the decision to ignore the noise and focus on operations. The company outperformed expectations, made progress integrating a key acquisition, and nudged guidance higher.

An airplane coming in for a landing at night. More

Image source: Getty Images.

TransDigm has been one of the best aerospace stocks for investors to own over the last two decades, and the growth story doesn't appear to be waning. Here's a look at the company's latest results, a breakdown of its issues with the government, and a glance at what the future holds for this aerospace powerhouse.

The growth engine is humming

On Aug. 6, TransDigm reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $4.95 per share, easily beating Wall Street's $4.30 consensus, fueled by organic sales growth of 11.8%. It's the third-consecutive quarter of double-digit organic revenue growth. Defense and commercial original equipment sales led the way with double-digit gains, and aftermarket (sales of replacement parts to airplane operators) was up 8%.

Gross margin fell 1,200 basis points year over year due to acquisition-related expenses but still came in at 45.9%. Free cash flow of $278 million was higher than the company's recorded net income, a sign of the power of this business as a cash generator.

Post-earnings, TransDigm raised its full-year revenue guidance slightly to $5.5 billion to $5.55 billion, better than the consensus $5.45 billion estimate. It also raised its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) target for the year by 3%, to $2.425 billion to $2.445 billion. That would ensure gross margin north of 40%, even in an acquisition-muddied transition year.

TransDigm will quickly return some of the cash it's generating to shareholders, announcing a special dividend of $30 per share -- or about 6% of the current share price -- to holders of record as of Aug. 16. The company doesn't pay a regular dividend but routinely returns excess cash to shareholders. In September 2017, for example, it paid a special dividend of $22 per share; in October 2016, it paid $24 per share.

Esterline is coming in line

While it's reassuring to see TransDigm's core businesses performing as expected, the most important part of the release involved the company's integration of its $4 billion purchase of Esterline Technologies. The bull case for the deal was that TransDigm would be able to apply its management prowess to Esterline's large (but underperforming) operations, allowing the company to generate its industry-leading margins over a wider revenue base.

We're still in the early days. Legacy Esterline businesses appeared to generate gross margins of only about 25% in the quarter, but TransDigm managed to grow sales in the units it acquired by 9% year over year.

In a post-earnings call with investors, TransDigm CEO Kevin M. Stein said that the integration is going according to plan: