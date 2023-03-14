TransDigm Ramps Up Aftermarket-Focused Aerospace & Defense Testing Services Via Calspan Deal

Akanksha Bakshi
·1 min read

  • TransDigm Group Inc (NYSE: TDG) has agreed to acquire Calspan Corporation, a Buffalo, New York-based provider of highly engineered testing and technology development services and systems. Financial terms were not disclosed.

  • Calspan operates from seven facilities across the states of New York, Virginia, Minnesota and California. Calspan employs ~625 people and is expected to generate ~$200 million in revenue for FY23.

  • "As with all TransDigm acquisitions, we expect the Calspan acquisition to create equity value in-line with our long-term private equity-like return objectives," commented Kevin Stein, TransDigm's President and CEO.

  • The acquisition is expected to close during TransDigm's fiscal 2023.

  • TransDigm expects to finance the deal with existing cash on hand. It held cash and equivalents of $3.29 billion as of Dec. 31, 2022.

  • Price Action: TDG shares traded higher by 3.76% at $729.07 on the last check Tuesday.

