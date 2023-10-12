Transfer of long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine remains an option as war evolves, White House says

The White House does not rule out providing ATACMS ballistic missiles to Ukraine, John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator for the National Security Council, said in an interview with Voice of America on Oct. 10.

"ATACMS are not off the table. We are having continued reviews of the additional capabilities that Ukraine needs," he stated.

The United States is providing Ukraine with different capabilities as the war evolves, Kirby noted.

Earlier, he said that Ukrainian troops have another 6-8 weeks of favorable weather conditions for counteroffensive actions, adding that Washington provides security assistance to Ukraine approximately every two weeks, and vowed that this would continue in the near future.

Transfer of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine - What is Known

The Pentagon said on Oct. 3 that the U.S. Army was ready to transfer these long-range missiles with cluster warheads to Kyiv as soon as Biden made the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Read also: US giving ATACMS rockets may clear way for Germany to supply Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine

Presidents of Ukraine and the United States Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden held talks at the White House on Sept. 21. The American leader announced a new $325 million military aid package for Ukraine, but without long-range missiles.

However, NBC News later cited sources as saying that Biden had promised Zelenskyy that Washington would provide Kyiv with a small number of ATACMS.

The Financial Times wrote that the Biden administration had decided to provide Ukraine with ATACMS missiles before Zelenskyy's visit, but chose not to announce it publicly.

The New Yorker wrote that Biden refused to send ATACMS missiles to Ukraine in 2022 because he believed that Russia would escalate, but eventually approved thedecision.

NV

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine