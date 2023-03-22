Transfer of post WW2-era T-54 tanks spotted in Russia

T-45B tank modernized in the 1960s

The tanks are being transported to western Russia from Primorsky Krai, where the 1295th Central Tank Reserve and Storage Base is located. The echelon carried both T-54s and tanks that could be late T-54s or T-55s. It isn't clear where they will be deployed, the CIT wrote. However, the sim-ple fact of the deployment of these obsolete units makes it clear that Rus-sia is having serious problems with supplying its military, CIT explains.The first models of T-54 battle tanks were introduced in the years follow-ing the Second World War, while the T-55 was introduced in 1958. The keydisadvantages of these tanks are lack of rangefinders, ballistic computers,fire control systems, primitive sights, and inadequate weapon stabilization(for the T-54).CIT analyzed also satellite images from the 1295th Russian military base. According to their findings, at least 191 tanks, mostly likely T-62s, van-ished from the base from the period of June to November 2022. However, that number may be higher, as tanks in better condition would be stored in hangers, instead of outside.Russia has also lost at least 15 of its so-called "invincible" T-90M tanks, Ukraine's General Staff reported. In total, 3,357 Russian tanks have been destroyed since the full-scale invasion began, including five in the past day alone.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine