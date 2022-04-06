How to Transfer Tokens to MetaMask from Trust Wallet A Step-by-Step Guide for Ethereum Wallet Users

It’s a common misunderstanding: Many beginners believe that cryptocurrencies are stored in MetaMask, Trust Wallet, or other crypto wallets. This is incorrect — a crypto wallet only stores your public key and your private key, then uses your private key to sign and approve transactions.

Your wallet is on blockchain and it’s secured by your seed phrase, which means that if you place your Trust Wallet seed phrase into your MetaMask you will be able to get your tokens! In this tutorial, you will learn how to transfer cryptocurrencies from Trustwallet to MetaMask and also how to import your Trust wallet to MetaMask.

Open your trust wallet and Select the token that you want to send. We use ETH in this tutorial:

Click Send:

Now, we have to paste the recipient address, so we open the MetaMask and as we are transferring an ERC20 token we should check that our receiver MetaMask wallet is on Ethereum network and then click on the Receive button, copy the ERC20 address and paste it in the recipient address on the Trust Wallet:

Note: We can also scan MetaMask’s QR code by clicking on the scan symbol on the Trust Wallet.

Enter the amount that you want to send and click on Next:

At the end, Confirm the transaction

Done! We successfully transferred our cryptocurrency from Trust Wallet to MetaMask.

Importing Trust Wallet to MetaMask

Now we’re going to show you how you can start a MetaMask account using the same seed phrase you used for Trustwallet and that’s because as we said in the What is MetaMask article your seed phrase is your access to the blockchain. Let’s dive in!

The first thing that you need is your Trust Wallet seed phrase. Open your Trust Wallet and go the Settings page:

Click on Wallets:

Now you see all the wallets that you currently have on Trust Wallet; click on the exclamation mark beside the name of the wallet that you want to import to MetaMask:

Select Show Recovery Phrase:

Check the risks and if you agree on them, remember that your seed phrase should be kept private at all times! Click on Continue:

Now you can see your seed phrase, write them down on a piece of paper from 1 to 12 and DO NOT SHOW IT TO ANYONE!

Download MetaMask from its official website MetaMask.io and open it. Click on Get Started:

Select Import using secret recovery phrase:

Choose I Agree:

Type in the secret phrase that you wrote down on paper from your Trust Wallet in order and then enter a password for your MetaMask, confirm it and click on Import:

Great! You just imported your Trust Wallet to MetaMask. As you know MetaMask’s default network is Ethereum and if you have tokens on other blockchains you should add those blockchains manually, for that, you can read our guides on how to add Fantom to MetaMask, how to add BSC to MetaMask, how to connect Polygon to MetaMask.

We hope you found this tutorial helpful and you’ve learned how to transfer from Trustwallet to Metamask and how to import your Trust Wallet to MetaMask.

Series Disclaimer:

This series article is intended for general guidance and information purposes only for beginners participating in cryptocurrencies and DeFi. The contents of this article are not to be construed as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult with your advisors for all legal, business, investment, and tax implications and advice. The Defiant is not responsible for any lost funds. Please use your best judgment and practice due diligence before interacting with smart contracts.

Read the original post on The Defiant