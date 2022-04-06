How to Transfer Tokens to MetaMask from Trust Wallet A Step-by-Step Guide for Ethereum Wallet Users

Arya Ghobadi
·3 min read

It’s a common misunderstanding: Many beginners believe that cryptocurrencies are stored in MetaMask, Trust Wallet, or other crypto wallets. This is incorrect — a crypto wallet only stores your public key and your private key, then uses your private key to sign and approve transactions.

Your wallet is on blockchain and it’s secured by your seed phrase, which means that if you place your Trust Wallet seed phrase into your MetaMask you will be able to get your tokens! In this tutorial, you will learn how to transfer cryptocurrencies from Trustwallet to MetaMask and also how to import your Trust wallet to MetaMask.

Open your trust wallet and Select the token that you want to send. We use ETH in this tutorial:

Click Send:

Now, we have to paste the recipient address, so we open the MetaMask and as we are transferring an ERC20 token we should check that our receiver MetaMask wallet is on Ethereum network and then click on the Receive button, copy the ERC20 address and paste it in the recipient address on the Trust Wallet:

Note: We can also scan MetaMask’s QR code by clicking on the scan symbol on the Trust Wallet.

Enter the amount that you want to send and click on Next:

At the end, Confirm the transaction

Done! We successfully transferred our cryptocurrency from Trust Wallet to MetaMask.

Importing Trust Wallet to MetaMask

Now we’re going to show you how you can start a MetaMask account using the same seed phrase you used for Trustwallet and that’s because as we said in the What is MetaMask article your seed phrase is your access to the blockchain. Let’s dive in!

The first thing that you need is your Trust Wallet seed phrase. Open your Trust Wallet and go the Settings page:

Click on Wallets:

Now you see all the wallets that you currently have on Trust Wallet; click on the exclamation mark beside the name of the wallet that you want to import to MetaMask:

Select Show Recovery Phrase:

Check the risks and if you agree on them, remember that your seed phrase should be kept private at all times! Click on Continue:

Now you can see your seed phrase, write them down on a piece of paper from 1 to 12 and DO NOT SHOW IT TO ANYONE!

Download MetaMask from its official website MetaMask.io and open it. Click on Get Started:

Select Import using secret recovery phrase:

Choose I Agree:

Type in the secret phrase that you wrote down on paper from your Trust Wallet in order and then enter a password for your MetaMask, confirm it and click on Import:

Great! You just imported your Trust Wallet to MetaMask. As you know MetaMask’s default network is Ethereum and if you have tokens on other blockchains you should add those blockchains manually, for that, you can read our guides on how to add Fantom to MetaMask, how to add BSC to MetaMask, how to connect Polygon to MetaMask.

We hope you found this tutorial helpful and you’ve learned how to transfer from Trustwallet to Metamask and how to import your Trust Wallet to MetaMask.

Series Disclaimer:

This series article is intended for general guidance and information purposes only for beginners participating in cryptocurrencies and DeFi. The contents of this article are not to be construed as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult with your advisors for all legal, business, investment, and tax implications and advice. The Defiant is not responsible for any lost funds. Please use your best judgment and practice due diligence before interacting with smart contracts.

Read the original post on The Defiant

Recommended Stories

  • Mark Cuban is ‘very bullish’ on the upcoming Ethereum ‘merge.’ Here’s why he says the upgrade is so important for the cryptocurrency

    The billionaire and Ethereum maximalist Mark Cuban told Fortune the crypto’s upcoming upgrade will be important for two key reasons.

  • 2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy in a Heartbeat Over Shiba Inu in April

    If you think the stock market has made big gains since the March 2020 pandemic lows, take a closer look at the cryptocurrency space. While the benchmark S&P 500 has tacked on gains of just over 100% in two years, the aggregate value of digital currencies has risen by more than $2 trillion over the same time frame, which works out to an increase of 1,430%! As you might imagine, the Big Two, Bitcoin and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), have received a lot of credit for this more than $2 trillion nominal increase.

  • Forget XRP: These 3 Cryptos Could Beat It This Spring

    XRP has gained 18% over the past 30 days, but over the same timeframe these three crypto projects have at least doubled those gains.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Show Bearish Signs, LUNA Could Surge Above $125

    Bitcoin price is struggling to surpass $47,150, Ethereum’s ether failed near $3,550, and LUNA is eyeing a fresh rally towards $125.

  • These Are My 4 Favorite Cryptos Right Now

    Others see blockchain's potential to change the way we do things and want to be part of this emerging industry. Helium uses blockchain technology to power a network of hotspots for Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

  • How Ukraine has defended itself against cyberattacks – lessons for the US

    As missiles rain down on Ukraine's telecommunications infrastructure, including Kyiv's TV tower, hackers have been attacking in cyberspace. Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty ImagesIn 2014, as Russia launched a proxy war in Eastern Ukraine and annexed Crimea, and in the years that followed, Russian hackers hammered Ukraine. The cyberattacks went so far as to knock out the power grid in parts of the country in 2015. Russian hackers stepped up their efforts against Ukraine in the run-up to the 2022 inv

  • Column: 'Don't click that link!' The health of your bank account could be at stake

    Given the current geopolitical state, we’re all on high alert for hacking activity and cyberattacks around the world.

  • Lockheed Martin, Intel To Advance 5G-Ready Communications For US, Allied Defense Systems

    Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT) and Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) established a collaboration to advance 5G-ready communications for the U.S. A memorandum of understanding was signed in late 2021 to expand the ongoing strategic relationship to align 5G-enabled hardware and software solutions for the Department of Defense (DOD). Intel's 5G solutions are integrated into Lockheed Martin's 5G.MIL Hybrid Base Station, which acts as a multi-network gateway for ubiquitous communications between military p

  • Boba Networks raises at $1.5B valuation for its take on an 'optimistic' Ethereum scaling solution

    Ethereum scaling solution Boba Networks shared Tuesday that it has raised $45 million from a bunch of investors including Crypto.com, Huobi and BitMart, among a couple dozen others. There are hundreds of billions of dollars tied up in the Ethereum blockchain, but while developers and security researchers have plenty of nice things to say about it, it's no secret that the blockchain as built hasn't exactly kept up with the times. This is part of the reason you read about layer 1 (L1) and layer 2 (L2) networks so often; VCs are making bets on competing L1 blockchains to take advantage of this deficit and L2 blockchains that sit on top of Ethereum are designed to improve the speed and price of transactions.

  • Crypto Rally Broadens Beyond Bitcoin to Likes of Solana, Terra

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaSolana’s SOL and Terra’s Luna have been among the biggest gainers in the cryptocurrency universe in the past week, a sign of a broadening rally in digita

  • DOJ seizes $34 million of crypto from the dark web seller

    The US has just seized $34 million from the dark web in one of the largest cryptocurrency civil forfeiture filings to date.

  • Peloton Slashes Price of New Guide Strength-Training Device by $200

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. has already lowered the cost of a strength-training device that goes on sale this week, a sign that getting more aggressive on prices will be a key part of its comeback plan. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionPutin’s Daughter

  • Terra Wallet Leap Raises $3.2M in Private Token Sale

    If estimates in Leap's litepaper of an 8% private sale allocation hold true, the startup has a valuation of $40 million.

  • Germany seizes the world's largest, longest-serving dark web market

    German police have shut down Hydra, the world's oldest and largest dark web marketplace.

  • Okta CEO Says Lapsus$ Hack is 'Big Deal,' Aims to Restore Trust

    (Bloomberg) -- Okta Inc. doesn’t yet know how many of its customers were affected by a January data breach that the company waited nearly two months to make public, Chief Executive Officer Todd McKinnon said Monday during an interview with Bloomberg Television.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default U

  • Alphabet (GOOGL) Opens Google Fiber Kiosks at 3 Local Malls

    Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google opens Google Fiber Kiosks at local malls in three cities in the United States to cater to the requirements of customers at a faster pace.

  • Mailchimp says an internal tool was used to breach hundreds of accounts

    Email marketing giant Mailchimp has confirmed a data breach after malicious hackers compromised an internal company tool to gain access to customer accounts. In a statement given to TechCrunch, Mailchimp CISO Siobhan Smyth said the company became aware of the intrusion on March 26 after it identified a malicious actor accessing a tool used by the company’s customer support and account administration teams. Mailchimp declined to say exactly what data was accessed but told TechCrunch that the hackers targeted customers in the cryptocurrency and finance sectors.

  • Jack Dorsey Takes Some Blame for Several Internet Problems

    About a quarter of a century after its widespread adoption in the West, the worldwide web looks a lot different than it could have. While there are some problems with Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D-MA) oft-repeated claim that 70% of internet traffic goes through Google and Facebook , Sandvine estimates that those two companies along with Microsoft , Apple , Amazon and Netflix generate nearly 57% of all internet traffic. The internet could have been decentralized once it became open to the wider public, but the benefits a centralized network provided to internet service providers led to the web we have now.

  • Army networks office stays busy as capability sets progress

    “As we enter into this fiscal year, it’s probably one of the few times that we’ve had four capability sets kind of going on in parallel,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robert Collins.

  • With Axie Infinity Losing Users, Here’s how AXS Could Perform

    Play-to-earn game Axie Infinity has lost some network vibrancy as its daily active users saw a dip. AXS’s price oscillated 60% down from its ATH.