'Transformational': Deegan signs legislation for $26 million of transition initiatives

Mayor Donna Deegan (center) stands with members of her administration on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, after the official signing of her transition committee recommendations passed by City Council the night prior.

Mayor Donna Deegan signed a set of about $26 million worth of initiatives Wednesday, giving her the first significant chance at implementing the agenda she campaigned on.

The programs span topics relating to housing and healthcare to arts and entertainment. Originally passed below the line in Deegan’s first budget, City Council approved the vast majority of her proposals originating from her resident-led transition committees.

Deegan called the initiatives a truly collaborative effort between her administration and City Council.

“It really is a transformational moment for us, and I think that it sets a great example for how we go forward,” Deegan said at the official legislation signing Wednesday. “So incredibly, incredibly, incredibly grateful, and I think that we can certainly say that our best days in Jacksonville are ahead of us.”

The $26 million breaks into individual programs under Deegan’s various priorities: literacy, homelessness, affordable housing, youth programs, local business, health, veteran outreach, accessibility and public art.

Some of the initiatives are pilot programs while others will kickstart lasting initiatives for the city. Deegan said Wednesday the dollars should immediately start flowing to bring the programs quickly, but she did not have an exact timeline.

She anticipated the administration would return in a matter of months and potentially ask for more money for the successful programs – both to keep them going and to provide accountability for the funds.

“To me, the city is, really more than anything else, going to be an entity that recognizes where are the things are working, what needs to be done and then places the dollars there,” Deegan said. “Then we'll go back and evaluate whether those dollars are being effective, and if they're not, then we'll remove them and put them someplace else.”

Here is how the money will be spent:

Youth and families

A total of $8.17 million would go toward programs geared toward youth.

$1.95 million for additional literacy programs to train teachers working with children in pre-kindergarten through third grade, launch a more intensive summer program with up to eight hours of support daily for students, provide one book per month to children enrolled in the School Readiness program, and a do Mayor’s Literacy Challenge for students to track their progress and have access to a bookmobile in places where students have difficulty accessing libraries.

$1.9 million for adding the number of slots for students in after-school and summer literacy programs.

$1.3 million for the Mayor's Youth at Work Program.

$1.25 million for the Mayor's Youth at Work Partnership.

$1 million to “refresh and renovate” city pools including completion of Englewood High School pool renovations.

$250,000 to increase salaries for lifeguards at city pools next summer so more of them will be open.

$170,000 for youth civic engagement.

$150,000 for a new “Jax Journey” accountability tracker for youth programs.

$100,000 for youth artists program.

$100,000 to determine cost and location of installing free WiFi service in city parks.

Focusing on big picture issues, like literacy, and smaller ones, like public pools, all lead to increased quality of life, Deegan said Wednesday. Lowering the crime rate or helping residents, Deegan said, starts with addressing the needs of the youth.

“It all starts with what we do for kids when they're young enough where we can get to them and make a difference, whether that's literacy, whether that's giving them something to do in the afternoon,” Deegan said. “Those are really really important things.”

Home ownership and fighting homelessness

The city will deploy about $8.2 million for affordable housing programs, assistance to homeowners and aiding people who are homeless.

$2 million for down payment assistance on home purchases for people who do not qualify for federal assistance but still need help getting enough money for down payments because they are paying high rents.

$2 million for emergency assistance to help residents for up to 12 months when they are past due on rent.

$1 million to the Homelessness Initiatives Special Revenue Fund.

$1 million for distribution to nonprofit organizations to help them provide housing at attainable costs.

$750,000 to "eliminate or reduce" the impact of tap and connection fees on about 35 projects that provide low-income and "attainable housing” so those fees don’t get passed onto tenants in their rent.

$546,000 to help homeowners replace roofs in order to keep property insurance coverage.

$500,000 for Permanent Supportive Housing Pilot Project.

$200,000 as a local match for winning federal grants to help people who are homeless.

$200,000 to the Homeless Initiatives Special Revenue Fund.

Deegan’s legislation initially included a $996,000 ask for roofing assistance that City Council cut in half in order to gauge the effectiveness of the pilot before investing more funds.

On Wednesday at the legislation signing, Deegan called the program “desperately needed” because of the amount of people that already reach out to the city for assistance. Still, she understood the need for accountability and ensuring the programs were effective.

“We really feel like these are dollars that are desperately needed and are going to get snapped up at the speed of light,” Deegan said. “And once they do, we're looking forward to going back to the other for the other half of this [funding].”

Improving residents' health

The roughly $5.6 million will go toward programs to help people maintain their health.

$2.21 million to help deliver food to the homes of elderly residents who would otherwise face difficulty in getting nutritious food.

$2.185 million for a Telehealth Safety Net Clinic that would give virtual health care access to residents who do not have health insurance. After getting that virtual healthcare, residents would be able to get follow-up care through the JaxCare Connect program.

$430,000 for pediatric mental health support.

$250,000 for boosting participation in programs for health of expectant mothers so infant mortality is reduced.

$200,000 to train community health workers.

$200,000 for mental health call center services.

$70,000 to help people get access to primary health care such as providing transportation to doctor appointments.

$70,000 for sexual assault survivor assistance.

$50,000 for a “Train the Trainer” fund that will help participants recognize how they can assist others who have mental health or substance abuse disorders.

The Jacksonville infant mortality rate is disproportionately high compared to surrounding counties, especially among parents in the Black community. Deegan focused on the issue in order to educate expectant parents and connect them to necessary services.

“If we can connect people to services that are there for them, we can improve the quality of life for mothers and infants and everybody else, too,” Deegan said Wednesday.

Small businesses

About $1.6 million will stimulate small business activity.

$1 million will go toward grants for small businesses

$500,125 will be for incentives attracting "unique film and television" productions to Jacksonville.

$100,000 will support the Florida Small Business Development Center at the University of North Florida.

Community beautification

A total of $1.584 million will go to ‘Beautiful Jax’ initiatives.

$750,000 for direct grants for artists, cultural workers and creative entrepreneurs

$284,000 for a “week of service” hosted by United Way of Northeast Florida for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

$250,000 for mapping, marking and marketing of key Black history sites throughout the city

$180,000 to go through the Cultural Council to the six community planning advisory committees to “connect neighborhoods through arts integration”

$150,000 for a Riverfront Parks conservancy to plan, design and create a unified riverwalk

The transition committees had additionally proposed spending $500,000 for a “Cool Communities” initiative that would have planted more trees in Health Zone 1 to address food insecurity, heat and climate change. City Council kept that funding in the city’s tree fund for the administration to apply through the Tree Commission.

Veterans support

A total of $300,000 will be allocated for advocacy and direct support programs for active-duty military and veterans living in Jacksonville.

$250,000 for the initial costs of a Veterans Community Center

$50,000 for a marketing campaign to connect service members and their families to supportive programs

'Accessible Duval' programs

A total of $500,000 will go to accessibility programs to improve the quality of life of residents with disabilities and assist nonprofits.

$200,000 to allow individuals newly diagnosed with disabilities, waiting on medical equipment to be delivered or with medical equipment out for repair to borrow certain medical equipment at no cost.

$200,000 to support a technology project to develop a paperless grant application process and a “one size fits most” application that allows organizations to more efficiently compete for grants and track their applications

$100,000 for an open house, which would also serve as a fundraiser, for community members to meet and learn about city-supported nonprofits

