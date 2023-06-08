The Transformational Power of Cotton Traceability in the Fashion Industry

In recent years, the fashion industry has witnessed a growing demand for transparency and sustainability—with consumers increasingly concerned about the social and environmental impacts of their clothing choices—prompting brands to re-evaluate their supply chains.

One crucial aspect that has gained prominence is cotton traceability. By implementing robust traceability and due diligence systems, many companies have committed to using more sustainable cotton in their products as part of their sustainability strategies. In doing so, they can enhance sustainable practices, mitigate risks and create a positive impact from farm to fabric to fashion.

More from Sourcing Journal

The significance of cotton traceability

Cotton is, of course, a vital raw material in the textile industry. However, its production can involve various social and environmental challenges, including social compliance issues, water scarcity and excessive pesticide use. By embracing cotton traceability and transparency, brands can address these concerns and reap a multitude of benefits.

Enhanced social responsibility

With cotton traceability, brands gain visibility into the entire supply chain, allowing them to ensure sustainable practices. They can track the origin of cotton, verify working conditions and support communities working in the cotton supply chain. By working with certified and responsible suppliers, brands can build consumer trust, aligning their values with conscious consumption.

Improved environmental stewardship

Traceability systems enable the identification of sustainable farming practices and the reduction of harmful environmental impacts. Brands can partner with cotton suppliers who employ organic farming methods, reduce water consumption and minimize pesticide usage. By sourcing cotton from environmentally responsible suppliers, the industry can contribute to a greener future and promote biodiversity conservation.

Mitigation of supply chain risks

Traceability offers a powerful tool to mitigate supply chain risks. By mapping the entire cotton supply chain, brands can identify potential vulnerabilities and take proactive measures. They can identify and address issues such as counterfeiting, adulteration and unauthorized subcontracting, which can compromise product quality and brand reputation. By ensuring transparency, traceability promotes accountability and enables quick responses to potential disruptions.

Consumer engagement and trust

Today’s consumers are more informed and discerning than ever before. They demand transparency and actively seek information about the products they purchase. Cotton traceability helps bridge the information gap and enables brands to communicate their sustainability efforts effectively. By sharing the journey of their cotton, brands can engage consumers, build trust and foster long-lasting relationships.

Compliance with regulations and standards

Traceability aligns the textile and fashion industry with evolving regulations and standards. Governments and international organizations are increasingly emphasizing responsible sourcing and supply chain transparency. By implementing cotton traceability, brands can ensure compliance with regulations such as the AGEC law French Decree No. 2002-748 in France and the proposed European Union Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR), thus avoiding legal consequences and reputational damage.

What measures can brands take to enhance cotton traceability?

Cotton traceability holds immense potential for transforming the fashion industry. With that in mind, the Eurofins Softlines and Leather network of laboratories has created a full suite of services for understanding and managing your cotton supply chain. This is delivered through a combination of tracing your supply chain, auditing through recognized cotton industry certification schemes and confirming cotton origin through our brand new Cotton Origin Verification Testing service.

Using a combination of analytical techniques including Stable Isotope Ratio Analysis (SIRA), this new service can be used to validate cotton origin claims and ensure supply chain integrity using cotton samples from all key cotton growing regions across the whole value chain; from raw cotton to finished articles.

Join our sustainability experts for a one-hour webinar “Cotton Transparency and Traceability for Textile Industry Supply Chains” on Thursday June 15 where we’ll be discussing why cotton supply chain traceability is important, risk-mapping cotton supply chains, Eurofins—a testing laboratories company—cotton origin verification service and environmental signature, cotton industry certification schemes, a Q&A and more.

To register for the webinar, click here. To learn more about Eurofins, click here.

This article was written by Peter Hughes, head of sustainability business development, Eurofins | BLC at Eurofins.

Click here to read the full article.