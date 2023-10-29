Transformative changes in Duval County schools underway due to half-penny sales tax

The Duval County Public Schools (DCPS) recently announced transformative developments and changes in their schools, all made possible by the half-penny sales tax.

The ongoing projects are set to reportedly enhance educational opportunities and improve the overall infrastructure, demonstrating the district’s commitment to providing the best learning environment for its students.

These projects encompass a wide range of improvements, from constructing new classroom buildings to addressing vital repairs and ensuring safety and security upgrades across multiple campuses.

Erika Harding, the Assistant Superintendent of Operations, expressed the district’s dedication to improving educational facilities. She stated, “We’re in dozens of schools every year addressing critical systems like air conditioning and now designing major renovations... The team is working really hard for the families of Duval County.”

The active projects include:

Mandarin High School : Enhancements to Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, particularly in Culinary Arts and Medical fields, are underway.

Fletcher High School : The district is constructing new buildings to house Digital Design and Marine Service Technology programs, providing students with state-of-the-art facilities.

North Shore Elementary : The school is receiving much-needed attention to address deferred maintenance, ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for young learners.

Westside Middle School : A cafeteria expansion and building renovations are aimed at improving the overall student experience.

Sandalwood High School : Extensive campus renovations and additions are in progress to reduce the reliance on portable classrooms.

The projects demonstrate DCPS’s dedication to improving the educational experience and the physical infrastructure of their schools. The half-penny sales tax has played a pivotal role in funding these essential developments.

To stay informed about the progress of these projects and for a comprehensive overview of the ongoing initiatives, the district encourages community members to visit Team Duval News HERE.

