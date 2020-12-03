Transformative Mega Trends Reshaping the Indian ICT Landscape

At present, technology has become a lifeline of almost all individuals and businesses, and organizations, irrespective of their size and shape, are actively embracing different technologies to improve their operational efficiency.

Businesses in the present age are seeking advanced forms of technology-backed solutions and tools that help their workforce conduct business-related activities anytime and from anywhere.

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 and the dwindling global economy have made technology more important than ever. The current situation has forced companies to re-look at their existing IT infrastructure and re-visit their IT strategy in order to maintain business continuity and emerge stronger and smarter in these testing times.

As a result, the businesses are expected to enhance their IT budgets and invest in new technologies for better business management.From the supplier’s point of view, the number of companies developing new and innovative technology solutions is growing rapidly. Large technological giants are teaming up with several tech start-ups to develop new products and solutions that are known to rewrite how businesses function. Software solution vendors, telecom service providers, and other technology enablers are working together to introduce technology tools and solutions that are designed and developed keeping in mind the changing preferences of businesses and are also known to be addressing cost and RoI concerns that businesses generally have while switching to new forms of technologies. In the Indian context, businesses are growing more tech savvy than ever and software vendors of the world consider it as one of the most lucrative and high potential markets. As a result, several research and development activities are ongoing, and soon, India is expected to become an ideal market to test new technologies and technology-based solutions. Efforts to introduce 5G technologies, the growing data center market in India, the introduction of several new-age communication and collaboration technologies, the emergence of IoT-based devices, and the introduction of artificial intelligence based automated solutions are a proof of this.
