Transformed: Former Rock Island Family Restaurant to house aged out foster children

The renovated space includes a seating area with two arcades, a pool table, a full kitchen and everything else needed for young men aging our of foster care.

HOLLAND — Members of the local community will soon get a first look at the newly renovated Rock Island Family Restaurant, which will now provide a home for up to 16 young me who have aged-out of foster care.

The building, now known as The Rock, is one of three homes in West Michigan that Grant Me Hope is using as they work to provide resources to the demographic as a way to help boys and girls avoid homelessness and eventually become confident, independent adults.

Rock Island Family Restaurant operated for over 35 years at 1816 M-40, next to Tulip City Truck Stop. It closed in January 2017.

The transition into The Rock became a possibility after Ed Rietman, owner of K&R Truck Sales, purchased the old restaurant. He then approached Helen Zeerip, founder of Grant Me Hope, about using the facility to house aged-out foster kids.

For Zeerip, the location couldn’t have been better as it’s located near Teddy’s Transport, the business Zeerip owns.

Along with showers and a laundry area, the new facility sleeps 16 on extended twin bunk beds.

Construction on the building began in early 2022, starting with demo work and then building out the space. Now, former Rock Island Family Restaurant customers will see a completely revitalized space.

Gone are the large coolers and the old kitchen space and in is a new kitchen equipped with three refrigerators and an additional freezer. There’s also cooking equipment and microwaves along with a large island in the center of the kitchen.

It also includes a laundry room with four washing machines and four dryers, a large room with eight extended length twin size bunk beds, shower facilities and bathrooms along with a master suite where house parents Mark and Sue Manzer will live.

“We want these young men to come in here, we are going to love them and guide them and help them,” Zeerip said. “We want this place to be home forever and ever.”

Zeerip said the plan is to help each person acquire everything they need to be successful, including a driver’s license, social security card, a job and a car. Ultimately, the hope is for each individual to then move out and become contributing members of society.

Grant Me Hope's new home, The Rock, is located in the former Rock Island Family Restaurant.

Zeerip said that none of the work done on The Rock would have been possible without the support they've received from local contractors and donations from the local community. They also received $1.5 million in funding through the state to make the work possible.

Along with The Rock, Zeerip said the organization has two additional facilities, in Allegan and Fennville, in the works.

While Grant Me Hope does not have occupancy of the space yet, the hope is that they can begin moving young men into the space in the next month or two.

For those looking for a sneak peek of the building, Grant Me Hope is hosting an open house from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3.

“I think we are going to have a lot of people show up on Sunday that used to work here or dine here because they just want to see what it looks like now,” Zeerip said. “I think they are going to be really impressed.”

For more information, visit grantmehope.org.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Former Rock Island Family Restaurant to house aged out foster youth