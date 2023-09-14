A transformer blew. Soon after, a man arriving at his Miami job was dead, police say

A man getting to work at a North Miami-Dade truck yard Thursday morning died from electrocution, Miami-Dade police say.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said an early investigation indicates the man, who appeared to be in his 60s, was arriving with a co-worker at 830 NW 73rd St. around 5:40 a.m. when a transformer blew. That sent an electrical wire down onto the man, killing him.

County records say the building and lot, where several cement trucks sit, is owned by 830 NW 73rd Street LLC.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more is learned.