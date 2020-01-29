The Transformer Containment Bag™ awarded "PLANT ENGINEERING - Product of the Year"

ST. MARYS, Kan., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Andax Industries is pleased to announce that the Transformer Containment Bag™ has been awarded the 2019 "PLANT ENGINEERING - Product of the Year" Winner in the Safety category.

Transformer Containment Bag (tm) 100% OSHA compliant. Lift, Move and Store Electric Utility Transformers. More

The Transformer Containment Bag™ manufactured by Andax Industries safely contains transformers and ensures 100% OSHA Compliant lifting, allowing complete access to the transformer manufacturer's lifting lugs while lifting, moving and storing transformers.

The Transformer Containment Bag's™ ease of use provides Line Crews with access to the transformer while contained, so crew members can perform maintenance such as removing oil, performing testing procedures and documentation. The transformer can then be encapsulated for storage by lifting the attached, clear, flexible duffle up over the transformer. Once secured, you create a 100% weatherproof outdoor storage containment solution.

Should the transformer need to be moved or sorted while being stored, the Line Crews have complete access to the manufacturer's lifting lugs through the integrated lower access ports. The Transformer Containment Bag™ is the safest way to lift, move and store transformers. The Transformer Containment Bag™ ensures Line Crews can safely and confidently move a balanced, secure load in 100% compliance with OSHA regulations.

About Andax Industries LLC

Founded in 1977, Andax Industries designs, engineers and manufactures customer-driven and industry-leading innovations in leak and spill control and secondary containment.

