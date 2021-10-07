Transformers Foundation, ICAC, Release Cotton ‘Misinformation’ Report

Tracey Meyers
·3 min read

It feels apropos to release a fiber-focused report on World Cotton Day — that’s why The Transformers Foundation and the International Cotton Advisory Committee announced today that its first report — centered on cotton misinformation in the fashion industry — is now live.

The Transformers Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides suppliers with a platform for sharing expertise and opinions on denim industry threats and solutions, and the International Cotton Advisory Committee, or ICAC, an association of cotton producing, consuming and trading countries, together released an investigative report on cotton data aimed at helping the fashion industry use data and claims regarding the fiber.

More from WWD

Titled “Cotton: A Case Study in Misinformation,” the report, authored by Elizabeth L. Cline, an expert and advocate in fashion sustainability and labor rights, and Marzia Lanfranchi, the foundation’s intelligence director and cofounder of Cotton Diaries, focuses on aiding fashion professionals with requisite tools for building “critical data consumption” in fashion while lessening “misleading” claims about cotton. It also intends to “train readers with the tools they need to become skilled combatants against misinformation.’

Andrew Olah, founder of Transformers Foundation, said: “Transparency and traceability prove authenticity. We envision a future where farmers tabulate the amount of pesticides they use, the amount of water they use, all of the different inputs to compare this with their yield and continue retrieving the stream of data to a product’s end of life.”

“We have been eager to launch this report to provide readers with tools to enable data transparency that will ultimately inform best practice and viable solutions for the health of the planet, the people and our industry.”

The organizations emphasized that “Virtually every common claim about the sector is false or misleading, including that it requires 20,000 liters of water to make a T-shirt and a pair of jeans or that cotton uses a quarter of all insecticides. Even the notion that cotton is water-thirsty is misleading enough that we discourage its usage,” they said.

The 135-page report is flush with current research, interviews featuring industry experts and in-depth case studies that “debunk” the most widely used cotton statistics and equip the industry and consumers with current, accurate data on cotton and pesticides, as well as provides readers with tools and exercises to “engrain critical data consumption and use,” the organizations said.

Its report is organized into eight sections:

• Fashion’s Misinformation Problem and How It Works

• Cotton’s Environmental Impact: The Myths Versus the Reality

• Cotton and Water: The Reality (key figures, statistics and context)

• Cotton and Pesticides: The Reality (key figures, statistics and context)

• Cotton, the Environment, and Cotton Farmers (cotton’s social impacts)

• How to use data responsibly

• Six Calls to Action for the Industry

• Best Practice for: Citizens, Civil Society and Nonprofits, Media, Brands and industry

“Fashion has a serious and growing misinformation problem,” the firms explained. “Inaccurate and outdated figures are widely shared, as is data without any context. Fashion misinformation is inseparable from society’s broader ‘information disorder,’ driven by digital tools and ubiquitous social networks that allow misinformation to spread much faster and to reach more people than ever before.”

“While the industry doesn’t need to agree on one-size-fits-all solutions to fashion’s problems, we need to agree on the facts or progress will fade from view,” they said, adding that, “While there have been many attempts to debunk cotton myths, this report argues that teaching citizens and institutions to become critical consumers of data and information is the missing ingredient in halting the spread of misinformation.”

The Transformers Foundation philosophy is that by proposing clear and concise short- and long-term actions, it “hopes to push the denim industry — and inspire the broader fashion industry — to make data transparency the norm.”

FOR MORE BUSINESS NEWS FROM WWD, SEE:

Outerwear Brand Nobis Launches Upcycling Campaign

The Great Outdoors Is Having a Moment in Fashion

Field Notes: Textile Chemical Use Is Getting Greene

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why India is on the brink of an unprecedented power crisis

    More than half of India's 135 coal-fired power plants are running on fumes - as coal stocks run low.

  • Spirit backs from early union talks after vaccine mandate

    Spirit notified workers Wednesday that, because it is a federal contractor, it will require all U.S. employees to be vaccinated.

  • US restaurants are facing shortages on everything from olive oil to chicken wings

    The pandemic has forced the restaurant industry to deal with challenges from labor shortages to adjusting what's on the menu.

  • Gas Prices Are High Now. Just Wait for the Holidays.

    Gas prices are averaging a dollar more than they did last year, roughly $3.25 vs. $2.25—a downside of the reopening. As far back as July, economist Wendy Edelberg forecast Americans would be paying less at the pump. Then, late last month, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers on Capitol Hill that inflation probably will start heading down in the new year.

  • This Is My Favorite Energy Stock Right Now

    I've liked this stock for a while, but the story keeps getting better and better. Here's the latest reason to love this integrated oil giant.

  • German recovery under threat as factory orders plunge

    German growth forecasts may be slashed after manufacturers suffered a plunge in orders during August, economists warned.

  • From bratwurst to jamon: EU pork sector crown shifts to Spain

    When he was a child in Avila province, Albert Pascual's father bought 100 pigs, but the company he now leads has more than 9,000 - part of a major expansion that has put Spain on track to take over as the European Union's top pork producer this year. Germany has long topped the table of EU pork producers, but an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in September 2020 among wild boars meant it lost access to the lucrative Chinese market. That has accelerated a shift in EU production towards ASF-free Spain that was already underway, helped by its less onerous regulations in areas such as planning and use of manure.

  • Don't rule out an energy crisis: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman is out with a warning that it could get worse before it gets better in the energy sector.

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 105% to 192% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment firms expect these fast-paced stocks to double or nearly triple over the next 12 months.

  • Factbox: How COVID-19 in Southeast Asia is threatening global supply chains

    Fresh coronavirus outbreaks in Southeast Asia have hurt factory activity across industries, threatening the region's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and disrupting global supplies of goods such as apparels, automobiles, and electronics. Coronavirus curbs have led companies to shut factories and suspend or reduce operations at a time when Asia's manufacturing sector is already grappling with rising raw material costs and signs of a slowing Chinese economy. Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand are three of the region's major manufacturing hubs and produce goods for some of the world's largest consumer brands.

  • European Industry Buckles Under a Worsening Energy Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- European industry is being pushed closer to breaking point as the region’s energy crisis worsens by the day.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansPower and gas prices are hitting fresh records almost daily, and some energy-

  • Why Moderna Shares Are Trading Lower Today

    Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is trading lower Wednesday after Denmark paused use of the company's COVID-19 vaccine for people under 18 years of age. Sweden also paused use of the vaccine for people born in 1991 and later. Denmark and Sweden now recommend individuals in the younger age group opt for the Comirnaty vaccine from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) instead. Moderna is a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company focused on vaccine technologies based on mRNA. It's mRNA t

  • UK gas prices fall from record high after Russia steps in

    The high costs of wholesale gas has collapsed a number of UK energy firms in recent weeks.

  • OPEC+ caution and money behind reluctance to pump more oil-sources

    LONDON/MOSCOW (Reuters) -OPEC+'s decision on Monday to stick with a plan to raise oil output modestly and gradually, despite prices surging to multi-year highs, was partly driven by concern that demand and prices could weaken, sources close to the group told Reuters. After seeing their income slide during the pandemic-induced demand and price collapse in 2020, the OPEC+ oil producers' alliance led by Russia and top exporter Saudi Arabia are enjoying the boost in revenues, three OPEC+ sources said. OPEC+ brought in record production cuts of about 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in April 2020, or about 10% of global output, after restrictions around the world to curb the spread of the coronavirus paralysed oil demand and hit prices hard.

  • Why Oil and Gas Stocks Slumped on Wednesday

    Multiple developments sent oil and gas prices crashing, but investors should look at the big picture.

  • Merkel Dismisses Russian Role in Europe’s Energy Price Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel dismissed charges that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is partly to blame for the record spikes in European gas prices. Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks Like“To my knowledge, there ar

  • Where does the UK get its gas and is it facing a shortage this winter?

    A surge in gas prices has prompted fears of hard times ahead - but how bad could it get?

  • ‘$11 million per minute’: Oil and gas sector gets a lift from subsidies and shirking health costs, says report

    Subsidies that cut fuel prices accounted for 8% of the total, while tax breaks made up another 6%. But the bulk of the benefit to the producers comes with their ability to pass off the costs of pollution- and heat-related illness and deaths.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Lower Prices Suggest Traders Pricing in EIA Build

    If the EIA report also shows a build then look for the selling to continue with $76.11 the minimum downside target for December WTI crude oil.

  • Indian customers are ready for EVs, so why aren’t India’s automakers?

    Demand for EV's is growing, but India's largest car manufacturer says the time still isn't right.