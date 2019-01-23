Is Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Limited’s (NSE:TRIL) CEO Salary Justified?

In 2011 Satyen Mamtora was appointed CEO of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Limited (NSE:TRIL). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

View our latest analysis for Transformers & Rectifiers (India)

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

How Does Satyen Mamtora’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Limited is worth ₹1.8b, and total annual CEO compensation is ₹4.5m. (This is based on the year to 2018). It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth ₹4.5m. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below ₹14b, and calculated the median CEO compensation to be ₹1.5m.

Thus we can conclude that Satyen Mamtora receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Limited. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the pay is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Transformers & Rectifiers (India) has changed from year to year.

NSEI:TRIL CEO Compensation January 23rd 19 More

Is Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 64% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is down -13% over last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end.

Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts. .

Has Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 49%, Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary…

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. Having said that, shareholders may be disappointed with the weak returns over the last three years. Considering the per share profit growth, but keeping in mind the weak returns, we’d need more time to form a view on CEO compensation. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Transformers & Rectifiers (India) (free visualization of insider trades).

Or you might rather take a peek at this analytical visualization of historic cash flow, earnings and revenue.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



