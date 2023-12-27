Transforming Hackensack's police department remains essential for public safety

Bringing necessary changes to any organization can be challenging, and this is particularly true of an institution like the Hackensack Police Department, which has been plagued by years of scandal, ineffective leadership, and diversion away from its core mission.

But the hard work of reform simply must be done, because ensuring that a diverse, dynamic community like Hackensack can count on its police department to do what is needed to maintain public safety is paramount.

Guidetti has driven needed change

Recognizing this need for change, the city of Hackensack hired Police Director Ray Guidetti to bring his long record of law enforcement experience to the HPD in 2021. Few roles in municipal government are as demanding as that of the leader of a city’s police department, which requires an unwavering dedication to public safety, deft management skills, and the ability to navigate the complexities of law enforcement. Guidetti has played a crucial role in steering the HPD through a transformative period in its history, and while he has been met with resistance from some entrenched interests we have the utmost confidence in his ability to lead the department forward toward a more accountable, efficient and community-oriented police force.

The urgent need for change became apparent in August 2022 following the release of an audit that revealed profound deficiencies within the HPD including a lack of capable leadership, a concerning decline in arrests despite a stable volume of service calls and a staggering increase in overtime costs. This became even more clear in 2023 when a second audit revealed a coordinated scheme among some high-ranking officers to exploit their positions, working nearly 1,800 extra-duty traffic details and earning an estimated $1 million in extra compensation during a 31-month period.

Recognizing the need for change, Guidetti was appointed by the city's governing body and immediately spearheaded a series of major reforms and initiatives that have greatly impacted our community's safety and well-being. Working with members of the department, these efforts have included:

The hiring of personnel (since the Director’s appointment he has hired 12 personnel)

Promotions

A fair and transparent system for personnel assignment to traffic details

A robust scheduling system

Technology enhancements including improvements to body-worn camera capabilities

The establishment of a School Threat Assessment and Crime Prevention Bureau

Personnel assignment to the Northern New Jersey Real Time Crime Center

Improved command accountability practices

A new, state-of-the-art drone program

A new emergency services unit within the department

New community outreach and engagement initiatives

Enhanced crime documentation and mapping

A structured process for identifying training needs

Assessed and implemented cyber resilience practices

Pursuit of re-accreditation with the State Association of Chiefs of Police

Arrive Together pilot program to assist individuals experiencing mental health crises

Bolstered partnership with the County of Bergen Housing, Health and Human Services Center

Officer Wellness pilot program

These moves have not only addressed any possible instances of favoritism and impropriety, but also significantly improved morale within the department. Improvements to body-worn camera capabilities have fostered transparency and accountability, reinforcing public trust in the HPD and the renewed collaboration between law enforcement and educational institutions will help to address potential threats before they escalate.

Optimism for continued improvement

In embracing these innovative approaches, Guidetti’s initiatives will enhance the department's capacity for effective crime prevention and response strategies, ensuring the safety of Hackensack's residents. In recognition of the remarkable reforms instituted by Guidetti in such a relatively short time, we have extended his contract with the city for another year, ending in 2026. We are optimistic about the continued positive trajectory of the HPD under his leadership.

We also recognize that Guidetti's success is the result of the hard work and dedication of the men and women within the department. Their commitment to reform and innovation is commendable, and we eagerly anticipate how the efforts of these bold leaders will shape the future of the department to include restoring the position of chief. These individuals will uphold the spirit of reform and continue to seek innovative ways to advance the department's mission.

The city of Hackensack remains committed to transforming our police department into one that aligns with the expectations of our community. Guidetti has consistently demonstrated that he represents the best interests of the city, the department and, most importantly, the public as he implements critical reforms and innovative, progressive programs. We are extremely proud of the progress we have already made, and look forward to a fairer and safer Hackensack under his continued guidance.

In conclusion, we are confident that the actions of the director and those that have been inspired by his leadership have reflected good faith and have been taken in the best interests of the city of Hackensack and its citizens.

John Labrosse is mayor of Hackensack. Vincent Caruso is city manager of Hackensack.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Hackensack NJ police department reforms are essential