Transgender Activist Rose Montoya Apologizes For Going Topless At White House

Transgender activist Rose Montoya is apologizing for going topless and jiggling her breasts at a White HousePride Month event last Saturday.

On Friday, Montoya posted a video on TikTok where she said she was sorry for baring her breasts at the event, which was intended to show the administration’s support of the LGBTQ+ community.

“In a quick moment of fleeting and overwhelming trans joy, I decided to do something unbecoming of a guest of the president at the White House lawn celebration,” she said.

“I want to take this moment to apologize for the impact of my actions,” she added. “I especially want to apologize to my Black trans brothers and siblings, especially transgender women who are Black, because I understand that you all are constantly, at a disproportionate level, impacted by the actions of others and especially by anti-trans violence.”

In addition, Montoya said she wanted “to apologize to my family and friends who have been harassed” and her own community.

“Last but not least, I would like to apologize to the president, the White House and the nation,” she concluded. “It was also never my intention to create a situation that would lead to harassment and harm of myself and others, nor for trans joy, like, my little moment of trans joy, to be weaponized by vile people of the opposition.”

Montoya posted the breast-baring video on Monday, two days after the event.

Although it immediately raised the hackles of conservatives, Montoya justified the post by saying she wanted to join two transmasculine friends who were showing off their own top surgery scars.

“I had zero intention of trying to be vulgar, or be profane in any way,” she said at the time. “I was simply living in joy, living my truth and existing in my body. Happy Pride. Free the nipple.”

However, the Biden administration wasn’t exactly thrilled with her flashing, calling it“inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House” and added that “individuals in the video will not be invited to future events.”

