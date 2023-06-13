Transgender Activist Rose Montoya Goes Topless And Holds Her Breasts At White House

Transgender model Rose Montoya sparked conservative backlash after briefly going topless and jiggling her breasts at a White HousePride Month event where she met the president and first lady.

On Monday, Montoya shared a TikTok from Saturday’s White House lawn celebration showing her being greeted by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, and posing in a selfie filmed by the president.

“This is trans joy. We’re here at the white house unapologetically trans, queer, and brown,” the queer activist wrote in the caption.

In one moment, Montoya poses topless with two other people and moves her breasts up and down.

Collin Rugg of the conservative outlet “Trending Politics” joined the right-wing response.

“These are the ‘bravest and most inspiring’ people Biden has ever known,” Rugg wrote on Twitter, referring to the president’s comments praising the attendees. “The country you once knew is gone.”

The Libs of TikTok account, run by the far-right transphobe Chaya Raichik, tweeted: “This is a disgrace to our country.”

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk also shared the video.

In a follow-up clip, Montoya said she wanted to join her two transmasculine friends, who were showing off their top surgery scars in the video.

“I had zero intention of trying to be vulgar, or be profane in any way,” she said. “I was simply living in joy, living my truth and existing in my body. Happy Pride. Free the nipple.”

At a time when nearly 500 anti-LGBTQ bills are circulating in legislatures across the country, the rainbow pride flag flew at the White House between two American flags at the event. That, too, spurred conservative complaints.

Related...