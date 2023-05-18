Transgender butcher admits abducting and sexually assaulting schoolgirl

andrew miller trans butcher - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

A transgender butcher has admitted abducting a schoolgirl while dressed as a woman and then subjecting her to a series of sexual assaults at his home.

Andrew George Miller, who was known locally as Amy, pleaded guilty on Thursday at the High Court in Edinburgh, which heard he had locked his young victim inside his bedroom.

The court heard that the 53-year-old, who is believed to have begun living as female around six years ago, offered to give the girl, of primary school age, a lift home in February this year.

However, he instead drove her to his house and confined her in his bedroom, subjecting his victim, who was a stranger, to a series of sexual assaults over the course of a day.

The girl was later found by police at the home in near Galashiels, after going missing for more than a day.

The case is likely to reignite the debate over transgender rights in Scotland, following a highly divisive row over SNP proposals to allow Scots to change their legal sex simply by signing a declaration.

SNP ministers repeatedly insisted that making it far easier to obtain legal recognition, which critics claim would make it easier for male predators to access female-only spaces, would not pose a risk to women or girls.

However, gender-critical campaign groups will argue that the Miller case undermines the claim, particularly as he presented as a woman when luring the girl into his car.

It follows the case of Isla Bryson, also known as Adam Graham, who in January was initially sent to a women’s jail after being found guilty of raping two women. Bryson was sent to a male jail after an outcry.

In the Miller case, the court was told he is in the process of transitioning to female.

The girl was able to escape after Miller fell asleep and she was able to call 999 to contact police, who arrived within minutes.

Miller, who had been remanded in custody, entered guilty pleas by video link.

He admitted to charges of abduction, sexual assault, intentionally causing a child under 13 to look at a sexual image and possession of indecent images of children.

Miller previously ran the Millers of Melrose butcher shop, where he became known for his abrupt manner with customers. He was often seen drinking alone in Melrose pubs.

Before the arrest, Miller maintained social media profiles as both Andrew Miller and “Amy George”.

On his Facebook page, he was an outspoken supporter of the SNP’s plans to make it easier for Scots to change their legal sex.

Four days after the UK Government announced it was blocking Nicola Sturgeon’s controversial Bill due to fears the provisions would put women and girls in danger, Miller wrote on Facebook: “But the Transgender Policy. How can Westminster decide what we have decided?” He added: “When we decide in Scotland… It works for us in Scotland… Simple as that.”

In another post in January, Miller said: “Silly Billys in Westminster… Never mess with Scottish Transgender Issues.”

He wrote in March 2020: “I’ve been butchering for 50 years personally now. 22 in Jedburgh, 28 in Melrose. I have won many awards in butchery and in cuisine cooking skills. I am Amy G Miller.”

Among the items displayed in the window of the butcher shop was a framed picture of JK Rowling, an outspoken voice on gender issues, after Millers of Melrose was briefly mentioned in a novel by Robert Galbraith, the Harry Potter author’s pseudonym, with the lead character visiting it to buy some venison pies.

Miller announced that the shop would not be reopening at the start of the year, closing after “four generations and nearly 200 years in the trade”.

The shop was boarded up by police after Miller was arrested, with locals jeering him and chasing a police van after he was driven away from an earlier court appearance in Selkirk.

