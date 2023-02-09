Transgender butcher charged with abduction following disappearance of 11-year-old girl

Andrew Miller was known as a butcher in the Scottish borders and ran a shop in Melrose - Andrew Milligan/PA

A transgender butcher has been charged with abduction following the disappearance of an 11-year-old girl.

Andrew Miller, who was known locally as Amy, appeared on Thursday at Selkirk Sheriff Court following his arrest on Monday.

It followed the disappearance of a primary school pupil, who was last seen in Galashiels on Sunday evening.

The girl was found “safe and well” more than a day after she was last seen.

Her disappearance led to a frantic search which involved police divers, a helicopter and mountain rescue teams.

Miller, 53, was known as a butcher in the Scottish borders and ran a shop in Melrose. He began dressing as a woman and changed his name to Amy around six years ago, locals said.

He arrived at court in custody with a blanket covering his head wearing red nail varnish.

The first court hearing took place in private, as is normal in the Scottish criminal justice system.

Following the hearing, prosecutors confirmed that Miller was facing one charge of abduction.

He is facing a further charge under Section 31 (1) of the Criminal Justice and Licensing (Scotland) Act, which relates to threatening or abusive behaviour.

Miller entered no plea and was remanded in custody. He will appear in court again within the next eight days.