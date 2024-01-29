Transgender employee sues Kansas prisons, alleging sex discrimination after transitioning

A transgender former employee of a Kansas prison is suing, alleging she was discriminated against after her gender transition.

Shelly Lamb alleges she had no issues at Hutchinson Correctional Facility for seven years, but once she announced her gender change, "she was singled out for disparate treatment, and treated less favorably than non-transgender employees."

Lamb, who is represented by Missouri Kansas Queer Law, filed the sex discrimination and retaliation lawsuit Jan. 23 in U.S. District Court against the Kansas Department of Corrections. She included her Equal Employment Opportunity Commission notice of right to sue, sent in November, because the charge had passed 180 days and the U.S. Department of Justice hadn't filed a lawsuit itself.

"This Notice should not be taken to mean that the Department of Justice has made a judgment as to whether or not your case is meritorious," the notice said.

A KDOC spokesperson declined to comment on the pending litigation.

Lamb started as a corrections counselor with KDOC in March 2008 and was promoted to unit team supervisor in May 2014. She held that position until August 2022, when she alleges she was constructively dismissed.

Lamb, a transgender woman, informed the prison she was transgender and transitioning to female in October 2021.

Human resources told her she could not wear women's clothing to work, nor could she wear a hair piece, makeup or nail polish, the lawsuit alleges.

It also claims the prison would not require other employees to use Lamb's chosen name or female pronouns, and HR delayed changing her name in its databases even after she got it legally changed. Lamb said she was subsequently harassed by other employees — and by inmates — and her employer did nothing to protect her.

The lawsuit alleges Lamb wasn't allowed to use the women's restroom and was threatened with discipline, which she believes was intended "to create a hostile environment which would induce Plaintiff to quit her employment with Defendant."

After her transition, Lamb said, the prison reassigned all of her subordinates and took away her counseling cases, leaving her with no remaining duties under her job description. She alleges "Defendant took away Plaintiff's job responsibilities because they did not want a transgender female in a position of power and Defendant wanted to make her work experience as unpleasant as possible."

That unpleasantness included moving Lamb to a non-air-conditioned basement supply closet that became her new office, isolating her from the rest of the staff.

Among her requests are that the court grant her economic damages including back pay and lost benefits, plus compensatory and punitive damages.

