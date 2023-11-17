Transgender minors sue MU in federal court for ending their treatment, despite state law

Two transgender minors receiving gender-affirming care at the University of Missouri on Thursday filed a lawsuit in federal court against MU for terminating their treatment.

The university received the lawsuit Thursday afternoon and is evaluating it, said spokesman Christian Basi.

The university plans to follow the law, said Mun Choi, MU chancellor and system president, during a Thursday press conference.

The lawsuit challenges the University's August decision to discontinue ongoing treatment for transgender minors through MU Health Care though such care remains permitted under Missouri law for patients being treated before a new state law took effect.

"The university's policy change has nothing to do with its doctors' medical judgment or the best interest of its transgender patients," the lawsuit reads.

Both minors, transgender boys, will exhaust their supply of gender-affirming prescriptions in February. One has testosterone injections, the other puberty-delaying medication.

The law prohibits administration of hormones and puberty-blocking drugs for the purpose of a gender transition for anyone under 18.

The policy decision to discontinue the gender affirming care for minors discriminates on the basis of sex and disability, the lawsuit alleges.

It alleges the decision will cause irreparable harm to the two boys.

The lawsuit seeks preliminary and injunctive relief barring the university from refusing to provide the legal medical care to existing minor patients. It seeks compensatory damages and reasonable attorney fees.

The minors are represented by Trachtenberg, Germinder and Hirth law firm in Columbia. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court, Western District of Missouri.

The city of Columbia is considering sanctuary city status to provide some level of protection for transgender youth.

The MU's decision to go beyond what the state law requires has received pushback from local legislators, students and others.

Roger McKinney is the Tribune's education reporter. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com. He's on X at @rmckinney9

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Transgender minors sue MU in federal court for discrimination