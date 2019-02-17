Transgender nurse barred from using men's restroom wins discrimination case against Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – A transgender nurse who was barred from using the restroom corresponding with his gender identity and denied transition-related care won a discrimination lawsuit against the state of Iowa this week.

The jury awarded Jesse Vroegh $120,000 in damages on Wednesday.

Jurors found that the state engaged in discrimination by forcing Vroegh, 37, to use the female restroom at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women, where Vroegh worked as a nurse for about seven years.

"This whole lawsuit process has been difficult and emotionally very trying," Vroegh said in a statement. "My life has been put under a microscope. But I do it because it's important for all the transgender Iowans who come after me.

"I want them to be treated fair and equally."

Almost a year ago, Vroegh filed suit against the Iowa Department of Corrections, the Iowa Department of Administrative Services, Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Patti Wachtendorf, the previous warden at the women's prison in Mitchellville. Wellmark was later dismissed from the lawsuit.

In his suit, Vroegh – who was represented by the ACLU of Iowa, the ACLU LGBT Project and cooperating attorney Melissa Hasso – claimed all of the listed defendants treated him differently than other male employees solely because he is transgender.

Vroegh, who was born with female anatomy but has identified as male since he was 7, alleged that the department turned down his request to use men’s restrooms and locker rooms, and that the Iowa public employees insurance plan contained a specific exclusion that denied him health coverage for transition-related surgeries.

In January 2017, the state elected to change its health plans to cover gender transition surgeries, Hasso said. While that was a step forward, Hasso pointed out that the move came too late for Vroegh.

“Because the state has the authority and the power to add and remove coverage exclusions … then, presumably, they may elect to remove that in the future,” she said.

“If the state decides to appeal this, we welcome a ruling from the appellate court that specifically sets out that such targeted exclusions against protected groups of people in Iowa violates the Iowa Civil Rights Act as a matter of law,” she continued.

After the verdict was announced, the Department of Administrative Services did not return a request for comment, though the department previously declined to discuss the litigation.

The Iowa Department of Corrections is “working with the Office of the Attorney General to review the decision and evaluate our options,” said spokesman Cord Overton, who responded on behalf of the department and Wachtendorf.

The ACLU of Iowa called the verdict “historic,” noting that Vroegh’s lawsuit was "the first transgender rights case to be filed in Iowa district court since Iowa added gender identity protections to the Iowa Civil Rights Acts in 2007."

By having gender identity – or the gender a person identifies as, no matter what sex organs he or she was born with – named as a protected class, transgender Iowans have legal rights against discrimination in education, employment, housing and public accommodations.

“The import of the ruling today is that any plan that contains that coverage exclusion better beware, because this jury found that that was discriminatory,” Hasso said.

“The same is true for bathroom use," she continued. "You need to let transgender people use the single-sex facilities consistent with their gender identity, or face finding that you are breaking the law.”

Part of a larger issue

Vroegh's claim comes just weeks after the Iowa Supreme Court heard arguments in the case of two transgender women who are seeking to overturn Iowa’s Medicaid ban on transition-related surgeries.

The Iowa Code governing Medicaid classifies transition-related surgeries as "cosmetic, reconstructive or plastic surgery" despite some of those same procedures, such as mastectomies, being covered routinely for other illnesses.

The code also outright bans coverage for surgeries for the specific purpose of sex reassignment even though, when prescribed by a doctor, transition-related surgeries are recommended by most professional medical organizations.