Transgender police officers who were born male are permitted to strip-search female suspects

Female detainees can be strip-searched by transgender officers who were born male, according to police guidance.

Guidelines from the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), which represents senior officers, states that once officers have transitioned they can “search persons of the same gender as their own lived gender”.

While each case is dealt with individually, the guidance says that if a detainee’s refusal to be searched “is based on discriminatory views” then police should consider recording a non-crime hate incident.

The guidance, reportedly issued in December 2021, was revealed by recently retired officer Cathy Larkman, a police officer for more than three decades who rose to the rank of superintendent before retiring from South Wales Police last year.

“The more I read it, the more shocked I was,” she told the Mail on Sunday. “This is a devastating blow to women's trust in the police. Women are not even an afterthought in this guidance — they are completely non-existent. Everything is geared towards the sensitivities of the officer doing the searching.

“They claim they are trying to be inclusive. But this isn't inclusive of women and it doesn't respect their sex.”



She added: “It tells you everything you need to know about what chief officers are thinking at the moment and where their priorities lie. Sadly, it's not with women.



“The NPCC like to talk about reducing violence among women and girls but this just makes you think they are hollow words. There is no concern for women here whatsoever.”

'Recognise transgender colleagues from moment of transition'

The Mail on Sunday reported the NPCC guidance as saying: “Chief Officers are advised to recognise the status of Transgender colleagues from the moment they transition, considered to be, the point at which they present in the gender with which they identify.

“Thus, once a Transgender colleague has transitioned, they will search persons of the same gender as their own lived gender.”

The guidance adds: “If the refusal is based on discriminatory views, consideration should be given for the incident [to] be recorded as a non-crime hate incident unless the circumstances amount to a recordable crime.”

A spokesperson for the NPCC said: “All searches are dealt with on a case-by-case basis after consideration by a custody sergeant based on the response of the detainee.

“All searches are carried out in line with the officer or staff members training and legal authority, taking into account our responsibilities under both the Equalities Act 2010 and Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984.”