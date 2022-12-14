Transgender state employees sue state after they say they were denied health care coverage

Two transgender state workers are suing the state of Georgia because they say they were discriminated against because the State Health Care Benefit Plan denied them coverage for transgender-related health care.

A third state employee is also joining in on the suit because she said the plan denied benefits to her transgender son who is on her health care plan.

Micah Rich is one of the plaintiffs. He works as an accountant in the Georgia Department of Audits.

“Because I am transgender, I have been denied medical treatments that my doctors and I have agreed together that are necessary,” Rich said during a Wednesday morning news conference. “Unlike my co-workers who also pay for their health insurance every month just like I do, I am unable to access the health care that I need.”

Rich’s attorney is David Brown of the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund.

“We are filing a lawsuit against the state of Georgia because of its discriminatory employee health benefit plan has denied coverage for health care to our clients,” Brown said. “Time and again, courts have ruled that denying health care to people because they are transgender is not only morally wrong, it’s also illegal.”

This isn’t the first time a transgender state employee has sued Georgia. Back in 2010, former legislative editor Vandy Beth Glenn sued when her supervisor fired her after she told him she planned to complete her transition from male to female.

She won when the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower-court ruling stating the state had discriminated against her.

The State Attorney General’s Office acknowledged it had received the lawsuit but said it could not comment on pending litigation.

