New transgender studies center in Chicago aims to combat misinformation and lack of trans-led research

CHICAGO – TJ Billard, an assistant professor at Northwestern University, is on a quest to fill the void of research about transgender people, culture and politics.

Federal surveys, most notably the U.S. census, don’t collect data on the transgender population and the last comprehensive study, conducted by a national advocacy group, dates to 2015. The implications are far-reaching: Information cited to craft legislation that affects the transgender community can be incomplete at best and inaccurate at worst.

Billard’s new organization, the Chicago-based Center for Applied Transgender Studies, aims to provide a more thorough picture. As a nonprofit, it will tap transgender scholars from varying institutions to collaborate and conduct empirical research to help inform policymaking and public discourse.

“Trans people have become objects of curiosity, but that knowledge hasn’t been for trans people,” said Billard, the center’s executive director, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns. “It’s frequently been done by cis (non-transgender) people because they find trans people interesting … to kind of unpack or understand.”

The center publicly launched March 31 — International Transgender Day of Visibility. While the center is an independent research organization, it is partnering with Northwestern to publish an online journal to make academic research on transgender issues accessible, Billard said. It’s also exploring relationships with other Chicago institutions.

In addition to Billard and two co-founders, one of whom is a postdoctoral candidate at Northwestern, the center consists of 17 senior research fellows and 10 junior fellows. Not all the fellows hail from academia — some work in tech and health — but they all hold identities that typically fall under the transgender umbrella, a term that includes people whose gender identity or expression differs from the sex assigned at birth.

Stephanie Skora, associate executive director at Brave Space Alliance, a Black and trans-led LGBTQ+ Center on the South Side, said the little research that exists about her community is outdated and doesn’t meet the population’s pressing needs.

The lack of data makes it challenging to secure funding for community services, said Skora, a genderqueer trans woman, and something Brave Space has struggled with since forming in 2017.

“Funders, especially funders that control large amounts of money and give grant funding, they want the numbers,” Skora said. “They want to see research that backs up the things that we’re seeing in our community. And all we have are our knowledge and anecdotal evidence … and so resources are routinely denied.”

Elizabeth Ricks, legal director and staff attorney at Chicago House’s TransLife Care Program, said a trans-led research organization can help build trust in the community when collecting data. Some transgender people might not feel safe disclosing their identity in surveys and studies to cisgender people they don’t know, she said.

“There can be this very grotesque kind of lab-rat treatment of trans people. Like, please perform all of the unpaid labor of telling us about the trauma you’ve experienced for an academic paper that may or may not result in some sort of liberation for you,” said Ricks, who is cisgender.

The center also comes at a time when various facets of transgender life are being restricted by conservative state legislatures.

In Arkansas, the Republican-controlled legislature passed a law that will prohibit gender-reaffirming treatments or surgery to minors, overriding a veto by the Republican governor. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, issued two executive orders that effectively bar transgender students from competing in female sports in college and high school, and nearly three dozen similar bills have been filed in statehouses across the country.

Referring to the Arkansas legislation, known as the Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act, Billard said the “defense of that law in public discourse and in the policymaking process was a lot of misinformation about trans health care and what it looks like and how safe it is.”

Billard said the center can “hopefully intervene in instances like this to, No. 1, prevent the legislation from happening and make sure legislation is passed that is informed by accurate information, but also to inform the public debate that happens in media and in communities.”

According to 2014 data collected by the Illinois Department of Public Health, about 50,000 people in the state identified as transgender. Younger adults between the ages of 18 and 24 were more likely to identify as transgender than adults over 65.

The Chicago Department of Public Health estimates that about 10,500 transgender or gender-nonconforming adults live in the city based on the results of telephone surveys from 2014 to 2016 that reached 45 transgender people. The department’s Healthy Chicago Survey has collected information on gender identity since 2014, but the small number of respondents makes it difficult to project reliable numbers, according to the agency.

Skora cautioned that government-run surveys often undercount vulnerable populations. She pointed to the Chicago survey, saying an informal post on the Brave Space Facebook page identified 300 transgender people at the same time. Surveys that use a methodology like phones overlook the fact that many trans people don’t have a stable home address where they can be located or don’t want to answer phone calls from unknown numbers.

Brave Space estimates there are 75,000 trans people in Cook County.

“Our community has been so beset by the government and so under-resourced, intentionally marginalized and disinvested from, we’ve made ourselves difficult to find,” she said. “It’s a survival tactic.”

