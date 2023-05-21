Transgender teen misses graduation after she says she was told to dress in boy’s clothing

Associated Press

When John Podesta left his job as an adviser to President Barack Obama nearly a decade ago, he was confident that hundreds of miles of new power transmission lines were coming to the Southwest, expanding the reach of clean energy throughout the region. “These things get stuck and they don’t get unstuck,” Podesta said in an interview with The Associated Press. Podesta is now the point person for untangling one of Biden's most vexing challenges as he pursues ambitious reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. If the president cannot streamline the permitting process for power plants, transmission lines and other projects, the country is unlikely to have the infrastructure needed for a future powered by carbon-free electricity.