Transgender woman found guilty of two rapes when a man

A transgender female has been convicted of raping two vulnerable women whilst a man, after a jury rejected claims that the attacker would “never hurt another human being”.

Isla Bryson - who was previously known as Adam Graham - was found guilty following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow of carrying out two violent sexual attacks in 2016 and 2019.

Bryson transitioned after her initial court appearance, which took place the month after committing the second rape.

The verdict comes amid major controversy over transgender rights issues in Scotland, after the UK Government blocked SNP legislation that would have made it far easier for Scots to change their legal sex.

During deliberations over the Bill, Members of the Scottish Parliament voted down amendments designed to stop male sex offenders or those accused of sexual offences legally becoming women.

Supporters of the legislation branded the attempts as transphobic “dog whistles”.

However, a jury decided that Bryson, 31, had carried out the violent attacks whilst known as Adam and rejected claims that sex had been consensual.

'Extremely serious charges'

Lord Scott, the judge, deferred sentencing but warned that Bryson - who arrived in court on Monday dressed in bright pink coat and handbag - faces a lengthy prison sentence.

Bryson was remanded in custody and is expected to be taken to a specialist unit at HMP Cornton Vale, a women’s prison, according to sources with knowledge of the case.

“You have been convicted of two extremely serious charges,” Lord Scott told Bryson. "Given what you have been convicted of, a significant custodial sentence is inevitable.”

Bryson had first appeared in the dock in July 2019 as Adam Graham with a Mike Tyson-style face tattoo. In High Court papers dated 2020, the rapist was then referred to as Annie Bryson.

This was around the time Bryson told jurors of a decision to "transition" from a man to a woman. Jurors were told that Adam Graham was Bryson’s “dead name”.

Susan Smith, a spokesman for the campaign group For Women Scotland, said the case exposed the dangers of SNP plans to allow Scots to change their legal sex, by acquiring a gender recognition certificate (GRC) simply by signing a declaration.

“Only last month, the Scottish Government refused to entertain the possibility of refusing to allow men accused of rape attempting to seek a GRC,” she said.

“This case indicates that predatory and abusive men will stop at nothing to manipulate courts and torture victims. Had this man been able to acquire a GRC, there would have been greater protections around the identity of the accused.

“We can only be grateful that some politicians still value women's safety and dignity. But for [the UK Government veto], this situation could have been so much worse for the victims.”

'I told him to stop and he did not'

Bryson had attacked the first victim at a flat in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, with the pair having met on the Badoo dating site.

The rape occurred on Sept 16 2016 after Bryson locked the door and got into bed beside her.

In pre-recorded testimony played to jurors, the victim said: "I thought Adam had come for a cuddle and - at that moment - everything felt weird and wrong. I did not know what was going on."

The woman recalled repeatedly stating "no" to the "muscular" attacker.

The second woman was raped at a flat in Drumchapel, Glasgow on June 27 2019. Bryson told jurors of supposed "sexuality issues" shared with the 34-year-old having met on the social media site Bigo.

The court heard the pair were together at the flat planning to watch the film Mean Girls.

The victim recalled feeling "crushed" as the attacker she knew as Adam was forced upon her.

She stated: "I told him to stop and he did not. He kept going. That is when I closed my eyes and let him do what he wanted to do."

Giving evidence, Bryson - who admitted being "scared" in the witness box - often became emotional whilst refuting the charges.

"I would never do that,” said Bryson. “I would never hurt any woman."

Bryson first made the decision about "transition" from a man to a woman in 2020 after first appearing to face the rape charge. Bryson received hormone treatment.

Asked about surgery, Bryson stated: "I obviously want all the surgery that the NHS can provide."

Lord Scott deferred sentencing on Bryson until Feb 28 in Stirling.