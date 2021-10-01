Transgender woman found shot to death in car at Arlington apartment complex, police say

A transgender woman was found fatally shot Thursday night in a car at an Arlington apartment complex, police said.

Arlington police said in a news release that officers found “a 21-year-old male presenting himself as a female” in a car, and detectives did not believe the victim lived at the apartment complex.

The name of the victim has not been released by authorities as of Friday morning.

Arlington police have no suspect information and have not determined a motive for the killing.

Police responded to a call at the complex shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Stonetrail Circle in Arlington.

A resident reported finding an unresponsive person in a car that was parked at the complex.

When they arrived, police found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

Detectives are canvassing the neighborhood seeking witnesses and surveillance video.

Anyone with information should call Arlington police at 817-459-6466. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.