Transgender woman punched by hate-filled purse-snatcher in Queens: ‘You’re not supposed to be on the streets’

A transgender woman was punched in the face by a Queens purse-snatcher who berated her with an anti-gay diatribe, police said Tuesday.

The 33-year-old victim was walking down Roosevelt Ave. in Jackson Heights when the crook ran up to her near 80th St. about 5:30 a.m. Thursday, cops said.

“You’re gay! You’re a f----t!” the man screamed at the woman, according to cops. “You’re not supposed to be on the streets!”

The mugger punched the victim in the face and ran off with her purse, which contained about $80.

Medics treated the victim at the scene.

Her attacker was last seen running west on Roosevelt Ave. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Police on Tuesday released surveillance footage of the suspect and asked the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.