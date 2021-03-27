Transgender woman says airport security stopped her because her body was flagged as ‘an anomaly’

Oliver O'Connell
·2 min read
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers inspect airline passengers before they board their flights (AFP via Getty Images)
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers inspect airline passengers before they board their flights (AFP via Getty Images)

Transgender model and activist Rosalynne Montoya posted a TikTok sharing her experience of how horrible it is to travel as a trans person when going through airport security.

Ms Montoya says that she gets immense anxiety even though all of her documentation lists her gender as female – which she recognises is a privilege not yet available to every trans person.

At security, she says that as a woman and looking like a woman she loves having cis-assuming privilege in places in which she feels unsafe, such as an airport.

However, going through the scanner which has male and female settings, she always has “an anomaly” which triggers an alarm when scanned as a female.

In the instance she relates in the TikTok video – titled “TSA is transphobic” – Ms Montoya says the female TSA agent asked her if she had anything in her pants, to which she replied no.

Read more:

The agent then suggested it was the metal buttons on her shorts and scanned her again, once again the alarm was set off.

Ms Montoya then told the agent that she is trans and asked to be patted down instead.

The agent’s solution was to ask if she wanted to be scanned as a man instead.

“I didn’t, but I ended up doing it, and then my boobs set off the scanner – because of course,” said Ms Montoya. “So, I tried to make a joke out of it and said don’t worry there’s just a bunch of plastic in there.”

The agent then said that they would have to pat her down and asked if she wanted a man to do it, to which Ms Montoya replied: “No, absolutely not.”

Ms Montoya captioned the TikTok post: “We need to change how the scanners function and educate TSA about trans people.”

The example given in the post in a common occurrence for trans people as scanners are not programmed to recognise them.

In a follow-up video, Ms Montoya said the true problem with transphobia at airport security is a systemic one as it is rooted into every system of power in the nation.

“The root solution is to believe transgender people when they tell you who they are,” she says.

“We should stop enforcing gender roles and trying to fit people into these boxes that no one truly fits into.”

She also said that the TSA needs to remove the gender settings from its scanners and that she does not want to be patted down by a man or scanned as one.

Recommended Stories

  • Pilot caught ranting about ‘liberal f***s’ on hot mic during flight

    The pilot really didn’t like Hyundais apparently

  • Mother of 6 killed in road rage shooting on I-95 in Lumberton

    She was headed to the beach with her husband when the shooting happened.

  • Mother of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman says race means their deaths weren’t taken seriously

    ‘I know what Sarah Everard’s parents will be going through,’ Mina Smallman says

  • Trump backs Georgia voting law branded ‘un-American’ as Ted Cruz rebuked over border stunt

    Follow the latest updates

  • Trump insider's ex-wife says she's shared seven boxes of documents with investigators

    Organisation reportedly paid employees with perks rather than providing raises

  • Trump congratulates Georgia on restrictive new voting law Biden called an ‘atrocity’

    The president called the legislation an ‘atrocity’ and ‘sick’

  • Government accused of collecting 'blood money' on Gaddafi’s UK assets at 'stormy' MPs' private meeting

    A Foreign Office minister has been told the Government has pocketed “blood money” on £11billion of frozen assets in the UK amassed by Colonel Muammar Gaddaffi in a stormy private meeting. James Cleverly, the Middle East minister, was told it was a “disgrace” that HM Treasury pockets millions of pounds a year in tax on £11billion of frozen Libyan assets in the UK when it could go to IRA bomb victims. MPs and campaigners are furious the Government is refusing to publish a report by William Shawcross into whether some of the cash can be used to benefit British victims of IRA bombs that used Libyan supplied Semtex. The 90 page report from Mr Shawcross - which was commissioned by Boris Johnson when he was Foreign Secretary - is understood to recommend that millions of pounds of tax paid on the assets could be diverted to helping the families. Speaking to MPs last week, Mr Shawcross refused to set out in detail the options for compensation for victims of IRA Libyan Semtex. One of the problems was identifying “honourably” all of the many victims of IRA Libyan Semtex who might benefit. However he admitted that there was a “strong argument” that some of the millions paid in tax on the assets should be handed to the families of victims. In all £21million in tax has been paid on the frozen assets since 2016/17. Mr Shawcross said: “There is a strong argument that that tax could be hypothecated by the Exchequer, and it would have to be a government decision, to go towards a scheme for victims of Gaddafi-IRA terrorism.” The following day the MPs clashed with Mr Cleverly at a private meeting. DUP MP member Ian Paisley told Mr Cleverly that the Government was “accepting blood money” by pocketing the tax paid on the frozen assets.

  • Tiger King: Joe Exotic’s husband filing for divorce, saying lack of Trump pardon ‘dashed hopes’

    The Tiger King didn’t just lose his best chance at freedom when Donald Trump’s hotly-anticipated pardon never came, he lost his marriage. Husband Dillon Passage confirmed in a series of Instagram posts on Friday that he was filing for divorce from the Netflix star. Attorney for Mr Exotic, Francisco Hernandez, told TMZ that he is distraught after speaking to him in prison.

  • Kate Middleton has reportedly written an emotional letter to the family of Sarah Everard

    Duchess of Cambridge wrote letter to ‘express her absolute sadness’

  • Pa. mom of 6 killed in North Carolina road rage shooting: Police

    A Lancaster County woman was headed to the beach in North Carolina with her husband when she was killed during a road rage shooting, police said.

  • Three weeks before George Floyd killing, accused officers violently detained another Black man

    Derek Chauvin’s trial begins on Monday 29 March

  • WGC Match Play: Who reached the Final Four (and how did they get there)?

    The Final Four includes all seeds of 30 or higher heading into Sunday's final day of action at Austin Country Club.

  • Bernie Sanders is quietly shaping the Biden administration into something better

    While others grandstand in front of Republicans, the Vermont Senator has achieved a surprising amount in his new position

  • Mother of black sisters stabbed to death says police did not give killing same attention as Sarah Everard case

    The mother of two women who were attacked and killed in a London Park has accused the police and politicians of failing to give the case the same attention as that of Sarah Everard. Sisters, Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, were stabbed to death in June as they celebrated one of their birthdays in Fryent Country Park in Wembley. But their mother Wilhelmina Smallman, who is the UK's first female Church of England Archdeacon from a minority ethnic background, has accused the police of not initially taking the case seriously. She said after her daughters were reported missing, the police failed to conduct a proper search and it was left up to their friends to find their bodies. Ms Smallman said she was convinced the fact the girls were black had played a part in Met's approach to the case and she said hearing about the Sarah Everard killing had plunged her back into hell. Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, she said: "We have received so much kick back from friends and colleagues who are saying 'excuse me, where was this level of coverage and outrage for two of your daughters murdered?' "We have had the Prime Minister, the Mayor of London and Priti Patel all going on record to express their deepest sympathy [with Sarah's family and friends] ." But she said her family had not received the same response from senior politicians. She added: "I think the notion of 'all people matter' is absolutely right but it is not true. Other people have more kudos in this world than people of colour so from my point of view, all women, women of colour, white women, all of us we are on the same journey. "We are on a journey to say that we all matter and actually I can now use this specific situation of my girls and Sarah, they didn't get the same support, the same outcry." Ms Smallman, who lives with her husband in Ramsgate, said her agony was compounded when it emerged that two police officers had allegedly taken selfies at the scene with her daughter's bodies. A criminal investigation has been launched into the actions of the officers and they have been suspended from duty. Last week it emerged that an officer manning the cordon where Miss Everard's body was found had allegedly sent an inappropriate meme. Ms Smallman said the events in Clapham had caused her fresh anger and pain at a time when she and her husband were still struggling to come to terms with their own loss. "Me and my husband, we just went back in time emotionally, and the anxiety. I know what that family, the parents will be going through and it is a hell. "You can't begin to understand what it is to lose a child under those circumstances and then to have a further betrayal, the very organisation that is paid and we have an agreement with, that they will protect us. they will honour us and behave that gives our deceased dignity. "To hear that not only had Sarah's parents lost Sarah but to have the indignity of having someone doing a meme, how heartless." Ms Smallman said her first Mother's Day without her daughters earlier this month had been extremely difficult to cope with. She explained: "I think there is two sides to me. There is mum and then there is activist. Someone who has always stood in the gap for people who are not treated fairly. As a mum I am broken beyond words." But she said she wanted her daughters' case to bring about some change in the way women of colour are treated in society. "If there lives make a change in the way women are viewed and black women in particular because in the pecking order of things it's been known that we are the lowest on the ladder," she said. Danyal Hussein, 18, is due to go on trial on June 7 at the Old Bailey, charged with the murders of Bibaa and Nicole. He has denied murder.

  • ‘He got played’: Trump mocked over tweet-like statement calling for John Durham’s report

    Lawyer resigned in February but retained his special counsel designation

  • Health-Care Workers Are Bragging on TikTok About Forging Vax Cards

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastBefore she wiped her page on Tuesday, TikTok user hann.brooke95 hadn’t been shy about sharing even the most mundane details of her life with her 19,400 followers.She posted TikToks of herself cooking while breastfeeding, the can of beans she was using for nachos and even the painstaking process of transferring her license as a pharmacy tech from Florida to Illinois, from filling out the application, to affixing a return address label and stamp on the envelope, to dropping it in the mailbox in front of her house.And the stream of everyday minutia might have continued if she hadn’t also used TikTok to brag about stealing COVID-19 vaccination cards from her job so she and her husband could pass themselves off as vaccinated.“I work at a pharmacy and grabbed blank ones for me and my hubby,” she wrote in the comments of another user’s TikTok about fake vaccination cards.It didn’t take long for fellow users Becca Walker and Savannah Sparks to zoom in on that return address label and match the name and address to public records for Hannah Brooke Hutchinson, 25, who is registered as a pharmacy tech in Illinois. Sparks then reported her to the same Illinois Board of Pharmacy that had just granted her license. The Illinois Board of Pharmacy told The Daily Beast it does not comment on investigations.“I’m pretty sure you’re not supposed to steal from your job. And I’m pretty sure you’re not supposed to steal blank vaccination papers for COVID-19 to falsify information and claim that you and your husband were vaccinated when in actuality you were not,” Walker said in a TikTok she posted to call her out.Women Are Putting Their Abortions on TikTok—but Is It Real?Hutchinson did not respond to multiple phone calls and texts sent to numbers associated with her and her boyfriend. But after Walker and Sparks posted TikToks about her, Hutchinson wiped her TikTok and deleted her Instagram and Facebook accounts. The Daily Beast, however, was able to review the zoomed-in image and independently confirm Hutchinson’s details, including her pharmacy technician license, through public records.Just before she wiped her TikTok, she posted: “Stop hating on me! I don’t care what any of you think. I did what is best for my husband and I.” Hours later she posted another TikTok claiming to be a 16-year-old girl in the U.K. doing an experiment for her dad, who is a filmmaker. But the TikToks, which went back a year, tracked with her husband’s Facebook page, which has also been deleted, where she appeared to be a mom in her 20s.“Very sick people come into pharmacies, so when you have a pharmacy employee lying about being vaccinated, everyone there is at risk,” Sparks, herself a pharmacist in Biloxi, Mississippi, told The Daily Beast. “I don’t want them in the profession.”But Hutchinson is far from the only health-care professional seemingly trying to fake her way into the vaccinated world, a trend that could have huge implications for the vulnerable Americans these employees serve.Since Monday, Walker and Sparks have, combined, posted more than half a dozen TikTok videos calling out health-care workers who’ve talked online about forging or attempting to forge vaccine cards. And they say other users have sent them dozens more tips they haven’t been able to verify.“It’s overwhelming,” Sparks said. And, public health experts warn, it’s incredibly dangerous.“I’m just sitting here flummoxed, thinking about the implications of it all,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine and infectious disease at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. “Anyone who works in the health-care environment obviously contributes to the safety of the environment, which is their own safety, their colleagues’ safety as well as the patients they serve.”He said those caught doing it would likely lose their jobs, if not their careers.“We’re trying to make the whole health-care environment a COVID-free zone and by undermining that in a deliberate fashion, that’s beyond unprofessional. It’s profoundly unethical and contrary to whatever oath a health-care worker took when they accepted their degree. I would imagine there would be implications at the licensing level.”But fear of professional reprisal hasn’t kept some health-care workers from turning the taboo topic of vaccine hesitancy into clout-chasing fodder.Under Hutchinson’s original comment about pinching blank cards, Texas nurse Courtney Long wrote, “Can I pay you to ship a couple to me,” followed by a crying-laughing emoji. Sparks was able to identify Long through the Instagram profile Long included on her TikTok, where she talked about being a nurse, and a linked Facebook profile, under the name Courtney Renee Long, where she also talked about being a nurse. The Texas Board of Nursing’s website identifies a Courtney Renee Long as a Licensed Practical Nurse.“Is this you, Miss LPN?” Sparks said in a TikTok she made calling out Long. “Ah, yeah, the Texas Board of Nursing is gonna see all of this.”Sparks said she reported Long to the Texas Board of Nursing. When contacted by The Daily Beast, the board said it does not comment on investigations. The Daily Beast made a number of attempts to reach Long, through a number associated with family members’ phone numbers and Pinterest, the only social media account in her name that still existed as of Saturday. Calls to a number associated with her name and address were not returned.Sparks and Walker say they have also called out and reported an oncology nurse in Alabama, a trauma nurse at a children’s hospital in Philadelphia and a receptionist at an asthma clinic.Wisconsin Pharmacist Accused of Spoiling COVID Vaccine Thought It Could Change People’s DNA: CopsIf it seems surprising that vaccine resistance would exist among medical professionals, even those with a strong background in science, Schaffer said it simply highlights how many Americans are still resistant to vaccination, more than three months after the first jabs went into the arms of frontline healthcare workers. In February, a survey conducted by experts from Northwestern, Northeastern, Rutgers and Harvard universities found that 21 percent of health-care workers surveyed did not want to be vaccinated. Hesitancy, which indicates skepticism towards the vaccine but not an outright unwillingness to be vaccinated, was 37 percent.“There’s a large number who are not just indifferent but disdainful to the vaccine, they’re just not going to get it. And that’s the remnants of a political approach to covid under the last administration,” Schaffner said. “It’s hard to unring that bell.”Of course, health-care workers aren’t alone among anti-vaxxers trying to pass as vaccinated, and, on Thursday, the Office of the Inspector General warned those who’ve been vaccinated to not post images of their vaccine cards online because of an increase in fake cards.As more Americans get vaccinated, anti-vaxxers have turned to social media to drum up fears of a Biden-governed future in which those without vaccination cards will be turned away from restaurants, hospitals and even Target.“If they're giving out a card to verify you’re vaccinated apparently there’s a reason for it. You might not be able to go shopping, to travel, to buy underwear,” TikTok user truevalor469 posted from a recliner earlier this month. “Hmm. Sounds like the beginning.”The backlash against Walker and Sparks’ crusade to uncover anti-vaxxer health-care workers on TikTok has been harsh. On Wednesday, Sparks changed her phone number after another TikTok user found it and began harassing her. The threats were so bad that on Friday, she had to issue a statement on her business website and shut down the reviews section.So far there are no government requirements to have a vaccination card, and Schaffner said he hasn’t heard of any private companies requiring them for either their employees or customers. Yesterday, Rutgers University in New Jersey became the first college to require students to be vaccinated but Schaffner said fears, widespread as they may be, are for now exaggerated.“By misrepresenting themselves they just avoid a lot of controversy,” he said. “So they’re doing this reprehensible thing to avoid discomfort and having to explain themselves and be responsible for their actions.”Walker said she suspects some of the users may not be as serious about faking their vaccinations as they are about chasing the clout that the taboo topic brings.“If you put up a TikTok saying, ‘Oh, I don't want to get vaccinated. Sell me a vaccine card,’ that’s an automatic 100k views,” Walker told The Daily Beast.Anti-Vaxxers Wage Cruel War on Pregnant Women Who Get COVID ShotOne TikTok user by the name linds3r commented on a viral TikTok about faking vaccination cards, writing, “I got a template if u want it” and, later, “lol I (have) made 8 of them so far front and back.” That user, Lindsey Stauffer, says on Facebook that she is an employee in medical billing at the Department of Veterans Affairs in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. She also makes and sells anti-Biden and pro-Trump shirts from her Facebook page, which includes several of the same images from her TikTok.Reached by The Daily Beast, Stauffer admitted to writing the posts but denied she’d made eight cards.“I didn’t write about making them. I said I know where you can get one. You can go to Google right now and pull up images about it yourself,” Stauffer told The Daily Beast. “I’m not making anything. Anyone can access it.”Stauffer also denied living in Lebanon, though the phone number used to reach her lists that as her address. She denied working at the VA despite listing it as her employer on Facebook. (The federal Office Veteran’s Affairs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.) Stauffer also said she had been vaccinated already.“So why would I need to make them?” she told The Daily Beast.But even when medical professionals joke about forging their vaccination, Schaffner said, it can create problems.“When people hear that health-care workers are doing this, it undermines the faith the public has in these institutions and their ability to keep them safe,” Schaffner said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • South Jersey comfort dogs head to Boulder, C.O.

    South Jersey comfort dogs head to Boulder, Co.

  • Congress could help this young mom and other families trapped in an immigration Catch-22

    Cruelly separating families for such long periods of time serves no one. It has also turned out to be an incentive for people to remain here illegally.

  • Suez Canal crisis — live: High tide could help refloat Ever Given tonight as tugs make renewed effort

    Latest updates on blockage of major shipping route in Egypt

  • 2 dead and 8 injured in Virginia Beach oceanfront shootings, police say

    Two people are dead and at least eight people were injured in shootings along Virginia Beach's oceanfront, officials said early Saturday.