Transglobe: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Transglobe Energy Corp. (TGA) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $8.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $64.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $4 million, or 6 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $278.9 million.

The company's shares closed at 64 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.07.

