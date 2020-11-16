    Advertisement

    TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

    TransGlobe Energy Corporation

    This Announcement contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014 (“MAR”). Upon the publication of this Announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

    AIM & TSX:  “TGL” & NASDAQ:  “TGA”

    CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. All dollar values are expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise stated. TransGlobe's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements together with the notes related thereto, as well as TransGlobe's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, are available on TransGlobe's website at www.trans-globe.com.

    HIGHLIGHTS:

    • TransGlobe is focused on conserving cash in the current low commodity price environment. The Company ended the third quarter with positive working capital of $12.7 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $27.1 million;

    • Third quarter production averaged 12,044 boe/d (Egypt 9,812 bbls/d, Canada 2,232 boe/d), a decrease of 2,256 boe/d (16%) from the previous quarter primarily due to deferred well interventions in Egypt during low oil prices and natural declines;

    • Production in October averaged ~12,162 boe/d (Egypt ~10,303 bbls/d, Canada ~1,859 boe/d), an increase of 1% from Q3-2020, and below revised budget expectations primarily due to deferred well interventions in Egypt and repairs on a third-party pipeline in Canada that required the Company to shut-in certain wells for two weeks in October;

    • Sales averaged 10,680 boe/d including 259.2 Mbbls sold to EGPC for net proceeds of $10.2 million in Q3-2020. Average realized price for Q3-2020 sales of $33.63/boe; Q3-2020 average realized price on Egyptian sales of $37.15/bbl and Canadian sales of $20.80/boe;

    • Funds flow from operations of $0.3 million ($0.00 per share) in the quarter;

    • Third quarter net loss of $6.0 million ($0.08 per share), inclusive of a $0.3 million unrealized loss on derivative commodity contracts;

    • Contracted a workover rig and began well interventions in Egypt in September 2020 at West Bakr;

    • Consistent with the revised 2020 budget previously disclosed, there has been no drilling activity in Canada or Egypt during Q3-2020;

    • Business continuity plans remain effective across our locations in response to COVID-19 with no health and safety impacts or disruption to production;

    • Despite restrictions on travel, management concluded its negotiations with EGPC to amend, extend and consolidate the Company’s Eastern Desert concession agreements during the quarter. At this time, it is the Company’s belief that EGPC approval will occur in the near term; and

    • TransGlobe continues to actively evaluate M&A opportunities, with a view to not only better position the Company to weather the current downturn but also rebound strongly once commodity prices begin to strengthen.

    FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS
    (US$000s, except per share, price, volume amounts and % change)

     

    Three Months Ended September 30

     

    Nine Months Ended September 30

     

    Financial

    2020

     

    2019

     

    % Change

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

    % Change

     

    Petroleum and natural gas sales

     

    33,046

     

     

    64,388

     

     

    (49

    )

     

    137,782

     

     

    214,728

     

     

    (36

    )

    Petroleum and natural gas sales, net of royalties

     

    16,740

     

     

    31,200

     

     

    (46

    )

     

    81,366

     

     

    111,623

     

     

    (27

    )

    Realized derivative gain (loss) on commodity contracts

     

    662

     

     

    (112

    )

     

    691

     

     

    6,807

     

     

    (1,041

    )

     

    754

     

    Unrealized derivative (loss) gain on commodity contracts

     

    (267

    )

     

    2,616

     

     

    (110

    )

     

    761

     

     

    (385

    )

     

    298

     

    Production and operating expense

     

    11,473

     

     

    11,564

     

     

    (1

    )

     

    45,136

     

     

    35,507

     

     

    27

     

    Selling costs

     

    54

     

     

    76

     

     

    (29

    )

     

    1,103

     

     

    649

     

     

    70

     

    General and administrative expense

     

    2,542

     

     

    4,102

     

     

    (38

    )

     

    8,397

     

     

    12,743

     

     

    (34

    )

    Depletion, depreciation and amortization expense

     

    5,493

     

     

    8,173

     

     

    (33

    )

     

    23,402

     

     

    26,184

     

     

    (11

    )

    Income tax expense

     

    3,092

     

     

    6,416

     

     

    (52

    )

     

    10,122

     

     

    20,095

     

     

    (50

    )

    Cash flow (used in) generated by operating activities

     

    (3,349

    )

     

    12,042

     

     

    (128

    )

     

    17,529

     

     

    21,096

     

     

    (17

    )

    Funds flow from operations1

     

    323

     

     

    9,429

     

     

    (97

    )

     

    23,241

     

     

    43,700

     

     

    (47

    )

    Basic per share

     

    0.00

     

     

    0.13

     

     

     

     

     

    0.32

     

     

    0.60

     

     

     

     

    Diluted per share

     

    0.00

     

     

    0.13

     

     

     

     

     

    0.32

     

     

    0.60

     

     

     

     

    Net (loss) earnings

     

    (5,957

    )

     

    2,967

     

     

    (301

    )

     

    (74,542

    )

     

    4,207

     

     

    (1,872

    )

    Basic per share

     

    (0.08

    )

     

    0.04

     

     

     

     

     

    (1.03

    )

     

    0.06

     

     

     

     

    Diluted per share

     

    (0.08

    )

     

    0.04

     

     

     

     

     

    (1.03

    )

     

    0.06

     

     

     

     

    Capital expenditures

     

    437

     

     

    9,292

     

     

    (95

    )

     

    7,243

     

     

    25,936

     

     

    (72

    )

    Dividends declared

     

    -

     

     

    2,539

     

     

    (100

    )

     

    -

     

     

    5,078

     

     

    (100

    )

    Dividends declared per share

     

    -

     

     

    0.035

     

     

     

     

     

    -

     

     

    0.070

     

     

     

     

    Working capital

     

    12,708

     

     

    47,150

     

     

    (73

    )

     

    12,708

     

     

    47,150

     

     

    (73

    )

    Long-term debt, including current portion

     

    25,946

     

     

    41,726

     

     

    (38

    )

     

    25,946

     

     

    41,726

     

     

    (38

    )

    Common shares outstanding

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic (weighted average)

     

    72,542

     

     

    72,542

     

     

    -

     

     

    72,542

     

     

    72,504

     

     

    -

     

    Diluted (weighted average)

     

    72,542

     

     

    72,542

     

     

    -

     

     

    72,542

     

     

    72,508

     

     

    -

     

    Total assets

     

    205,583

     

     

    312,654

     

     

    (34

    )

     

    205,583

     

     

    312,654

     

     

    (34

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Operating

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Average production volumes (boe/d)

     

    12,044

     

     

    15,943

     

     

    (24

    )

     

    13,774

     

     

    16,269

     

     

    (15

    )

    Average sales volumes (boe/d)

     

    10,680

     

     

    14,122

     

     

    (24

    )

     

    15,344

     

     

    15,044

     

     

    2

     

    Inventory (Mbbls)

     

    534.2

     

     

    902.6

     

     

    (41

    )

     

    534.2

     

     

    902.6

     

     

    (41

    )

    Average realized sales price ($/boe)

     

    33.63

     

     

    49.56

     

     

    (32

    )

     

    32.77

     

     

    52.28

     

     

    (37

    )

    Production and operating expenses ($/boe)

     

    11.68

     

     

    8.90

     

     

    31

     

     

    10.74

     

     

    8.65

     

     

    24

     

    Funds flow from operations (before finance costs) is a measure that represents cash generated from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital and may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"


     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

    Average reference prices and exchange rates

    Q-3

     

     

    Q-2

     

     

    Q-1

     

     

    Q-4

     

     

    Q-3

     

    Crude oil

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Dated Brent average oil price ($/bbl)

     

    42.96

     

     

    29.34

     

     

    50.44

     

     

    63.41

     

     

    61.93

     

    Edmonton Sweet index ($/bbl)

     

    37.35

     

     

    21.71

     

     

    38.59

     

     

    51.56

     

     

    51.76

     

    Natural gas

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    AECO ($/MMBtu)

     

    1.69

     

     

    1.41

     

     

    1.43

     

     

    1.88

     

     

    1.04

     

    US/Canadian Dollar average exchange rate

     

    1.33

     

     

    1.39

     

     

    1.35

     

     

    1.32

     

     

    1.32

     

    CORPORATE SUMMARY

    TransGlobe Energy Corporation ("TransGlobe" or the "Company") produced an average of 12,044 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("boe/d") during the third quarter of 2020. Egypt production was 9,812 barrels of oil per day ("bbls/d") and Canada production was 2,232 boe/d. Production for the quarter was below revised full year 2020 guidance of 13,300 to 13,800 boe/d due to deferred well interventions in Egypt during low oil prices and natural declines. It is expected that, with well interventions performed in September and Q4-2020, TransGlobe will be within full year 2020 guidance on an annual basis.

    TransGlobe's Egyptian crude oil is sold at a quality discount to Dated Brent. The Company received an average price of $37.15 per barrel in Egypt during the quarter. Gharib Blend has benefited from a relative increase in demand for heavy oil in the past nine months and the resultant decrease in the differential to Brent. For the year to date the Gharib Blend differential to Brent has been ~$4.50/bbl. In Canada, the Company received an average of $36.99 per barrel of oil, $15.65 per barrel of NGL and $1.80 per thousand cubic feet ("Mcf") of natural gas during the quarter.

    During Q3-2020, the Company had funds flow from operations of $0.3 million and ended the quarter with positive working capital of $12.7 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $27.1 million. The Company had a net loss in the quarter of $6.0 million, inclusive of a $0.3 million unrealized derivative loss on commodity contracts which represents a fair value adjustment on the Company's hedging contracts as at September 30, 2020.

    In Egypt, the Company sold 259.2 thousand barrels (“Mbbls”) of entitlement crude oil to EGPC during the quarter, and had 534.2 Mbbls of entitlement crude oil inventory at September 30, 2020. The increase in inventoried crude oil is attributed to a decrease in sales volumes, offset by a decrease in production in Q3-2020. Subsequent to the quarter, TransGlobe completed a ~452 Mbbls cargo lifting of Egypt entitlement crude oil, with proceeds expected in December. In Canada, the Company sold the Q2-2020 ending inventory balance of 6.3 Mbbls of Canadian light crude oil in July 2020; all Canadian production was sold during the quarter.

    In Egypt, the Company contracted a workover rig to perform well interventions at West Bakr beginning in September 2020, and continuing into the fourth quarter. Consistent with the Company’s revised 2020 budget, there has been no drilling activity in Canada or Egypt during the third quarter.

    Despite restrictions on travel, management concluded its negotiations with EGPC to amend, extend and consolidate the Company’s Eastern Desert concession agreements during the quarter. At this time, it is the Company’s belief that EGPC approval will occur in the near term. Following such approval, the merged concession will require parliamentary ratification. The Company will provide timely updates as developments unfold.

    The Company remains forward looking and prepared to use its operational control to take advantage of any sustained upward movement in oil price. TransGlobe continues to be vigilant in its search for attractive M&A opportunities while steadfastly retaining its focus on shareholder value creation.

    Crisis Mitigation Measures

    TransGlobe is focused on conserving cash in the current low commodity price environment. The Company has successfully implemented the previously announced 80% reduction in the 2020 capital program and continues to monitor general and administrative (“G&A”) cost reductions. The Company estimates that G&A reduction efforts will reduce go-forward monthly G&A by approximately 35%.

    The Company remains in constant communication with its lenders (Mercuria Energy Trading SA and ATB Financial) and does not anticipate deviating from its pre-crisis planned debt reduction schedule. The Company repaid C$2.0 million ($1.5 million) on the revolving Canadian reserves-based lending facility with ATB Financial in September 2020, leaving C$8.2 million ($6.2 million) drawn and outstanding of a revolving balance of up to C$15.0 million ($11.3 million).

    Business continuity plans have been implemented in all our locations and operations continue as normal. The Company had three reported cases of COVID-19 in its joint venture in Egypt during Q2-2020, which were managed according to established Company, local and national quarantine guidelines. All three have recovered and returned to work with no onward infection spread reported.

    LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

    Funding for the Company’s capital expenditures is provided by cash flow from operations and cash on hand. The Company is funding its 2020 development program through the use of working capital and cash flow from operations. The Company also expects to pay down debt and explore business development opportunities with its working capital. Fluctuations in commodity prices, product demand, foreign exchange rates, interest rates and various other risks may impact capital resources and capital expenditures.

    Working capital is the amount by which current assets exceed current liabilities. As at September 30, 2020, the Company had a working capital surplus of $12.7 million (December 31, 2019 - $32.2 million). The decrease in working capital is primarily due to the $20 million outstanding balance of the Mercuria prepayment agreement being reclassified as current at quarter end, a decrease in cash resulting from payments on accounts payable in the period, a decrease in crude oil inventory due to increased sales to EGPC in 2020, partially offset by a corresponding increase in accounts receivable and decrease in accounts payable.

    As at September 30, 2020, the Company's cash equivalents balance consisted of short-term deposits with an original term to maturity at purchase of one month or less. All of the Company's cash and cash equivalents are on deposit with high credit-quality financial institutions.

    Over the past 10 years, the Company has experienced delays in the collection of accounts receivable from EGPC. The length of delay peaked in 2013, returned to historical delays of up to nine months in 2017, and has since fluctuated within an acceptable range. As at September 30, 2020, amounts owing from EGPC were $8.0 million. The Company considers there to be minimal credit risk associated with amounts receivable from EGPC.

    In Egypt, the Company sold 259.2 Mbbls of crude oil to EGPC in Q3-2020 for net proceeds of $10.2 million. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company collected $16.4 million of accounts receivable from EGPC, an additional $1.0 million has been collected subsequent to the quarter. The Company incurs a 30-day collection cycle on sales to third-party international buyers. Depending on the Company's assessment of the credit of crude oil purchasers, they may be required to post irrevocable letters of credit to support the sales prior to the cargo lifting. As at September 30, 2020, crude oil held as inventory was 534.2 Mbbls.

    As at September 30, 2020, the Company had $86.0 million of revolving credit facilities with $26.2 million drawn and $59.8 million available. The Company has a prepayment agreement with Mercuria that allows for a revolving balance of up to $75.0 million, of which $20.0 million was drawn and outstanding as at September 30, 2020. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company repaid $10.0 million on this prepayment facility. The Company also has a revolving Canadian reserves-based lending facility with ATB that was renewed and reduced as at June 30, 2020 from C$25.0 million ($18.4 million) to C$15.0 million ($11.0 million), of which C$8.2 million ($6.2 million) was drawn and outstanding. The reduction in the ATB facility is a result of lower forecasted commodity prices and the associated impact on asset value. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company had drawings of C$0.4 million ($0.3 million) and repayments of C$2.0 million ($1.5 million) on this facility.

    OPERATIONS UPDATE

    ARAB REPUBLIC OF EGYPT

    EASTERN DESERT

    West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib (100% working interest, operated)

    Operations and Exploration

    In Egypt, the Company contracted a workover rig to perform well interventions at West Bakr beginning in September 2020, and continuing into the fourth quarter.

    Production

    Production averaged 9,635 bbls/d during the quarter, a decrease of 18% (2,122 bbls/d) from the previous quarter. The decrease was primarily due to deferred well interventions in Egypt during low oil prices and natural declines. With the well interventions that began in September 2020, it is expected that production will be in-line with full year 2020 guidance, including South Ghazalat, of 11,200 to 11,600 bbls/d.

    Production in October 2020 averaged ~10,161 bbls/d.

    Sales

    The Company sold 253.1 Mbbls of inventoried entitlement crude oil to EGPC during the quarter.

    Quarterly Eastern Desert Production (bbls/d)

    2020

     

    2019

     

     

    Q-3

     

    Q-2

     

    Q-1

     

    Q-4

     

    Gross production rate1

     

    9,635

     

     

    11,757

     

     

    12,343

     

     

    12,831

     

    TransGlobe production (inventoried) sold

     

    (1,432

    )

     

    (1,761

    )

     

    7,937

     

     

    (674

    )

    Total sales

     

    8,203

     

     

    9,996

     

     

    20,280

     

     

    12,157

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Government share (royalties and tax)

     

    5,452

     

     

    6,648

     

     

    6,977

     

     

    7,250

     

    TransGlobe sales (after royalties and tax)2

     

    2,751

     

     

    3,348

     

     

    13,303

     

     

    4,907

     

    Total sales

     

    8,203

     

     

    9,996

     

     

    20,280

     

     

    12,157

     


    1

    Quarterly production by concession (bbls/d):

     

    West Gharib – 2,808 (Q3-2020), 3,453 (Q2-2020), 3,664 (Q1-2020), and 3,857 (Q4-2019)

     

    West Bakr – 6,498 (Q3-2020), 7,935 (Q2-2020), 8,277 (Q1-2020), and 8,489 (Q4-2019)

     

    North West Gharib – 329 (Q3-2020), 369 (Q2-2020), 402 (Q1-2020), and 485 (Q4-2019)

    2

    Under the terms of the Production Sharing Concession Agreements, royalties and taxes are paid out of the government's share of production sharing oil.

    WESTERN DESERT

    South Ghazalat (100% working interest, operated)

    Operations and Exploration

    The SGZ-6x well continues to produce from the Upper Bahariya reservoir at a field estimated rate of ~140 bbls/d light and medium crude to evaluate the zone, restricted to the optimal operation of the early production facility.

    Production

    Production averaged 177 bbls/d during the quarter, a decrease of 24% (56 bbls/d) from the previous quarter.

    Production in October 2020 averaged ~142 bbls/d.

    Sales

    The Company sold all of its entitlement crude oil production of 6.1 Mbbls in the quarter to EGPC.

    CANADA

    Operations and Exploration

    Consistent with the Company’s revised 2020 budget, there has been no drilling or completion activity during Q3-2020.

    Production

    In Canada, production averaged 2,232 boe/d during the quarter, a decrease of 78 boe/d (3%) from the previous quarter and slightly above revised full year 2020 guidance of 2,100 to 2,200 boe/d. This marginal decrease was primarily due to natural declines.

    The Company sold the Q2-2020 ending inventory balance of 6.3 Mbbls of Canadian light crude oil in July 2020; all Canadian production was sold during the quarter.

    Production in October 2020 averaged ~1,859 boe/d with ~606 bbls/d of oil. The decrease in production in October is primarily due to necessary repairs being performed on a third-party pipeline that required the Company to shut-in certain wells for approximately two weeks.  

    Quarterly Canada Production

    2020

     

    2019

     

     

    Q-3

     

    Q-2

     

    Q-1

     

    Q-4

     

    Canada crude oil (bbls/d)

     

    661

     

     

    706

     

     

    860

     

     

    908

     

    Canada NGLs (bbls/d)

     

    798

     

     

    826

     

     

    761

     

     

    735

     

    Canada natural gas (Mcf/d)

     

    4,633

     

     

    4,665

     

     

    4,996

     

     

    5,331

     

    Total production (boe/d)

     

    2,232

     

     

    2,310

     

     

    2,453

     

     

    2,531

     

    Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income

    (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per share amounts)

      

     

     

    Three Months Ended
    September 30

     

     

    Nine Months Ended
    September 30

     

     

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    REVENUE

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Petroleum and natural gas sales, net of royalties

     

    16,740

     

     

    31,200

     

     

    81,366

     

     

    111,623

     

     

     

    Finance revenue

     

    9

     

     

    85

     

     

    101

     

     

    401

     

     

     

    Other revenue

     

    106

     

     

    -

     

     

    328

     

     

    -

     

     

     

     

     

    16,855

     

     

    31,285

     

     

    81,795

     

     

    112,024

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    EXPENSES

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Production and operating

     

    11,473

     

     

    11,564

     

     

    45,136

     

     

    35,507

     

     

     

    Selling costs

     

    54

     

     

    76

     

     

    1,103

     

     

    649

     

     

     

    General and administrative

     

    2,542

     

     

    4,102

     

     

    8,397

     

     

    12,743

     

     

     

    Foreign exchange (gain) loss

     

    (65

    )

     

    (67

    )

     

    100

     

     

    (122

    )

     

     

    Finance costs

     

    552

     

     

    1,030

     

     

    1,956

     

     

    3,311

     

     

     

    Depletion, depreciation and amortization

     

    5,493

     

     

    8,173

     

     

    23,402

     

     

    26,184

     

     

     

    Asset retirement obligation accretion

     

    66

     

     

    51

     

     

    194

     

     

    156

     

     

     

    (Gain) loss on financial instruments

     

    (395

    )

     

    (2,504

    )

     

    (7,568

    )

     

    1,426

     

     

     

    Impairment loss

     

    -

     

     

    (409

    )

     

    73,495

     

     

    7,982

     

     

     

    Gain on disposition of assets

     

    -

     

     

    (114

    )

     

    -

     

     

    (114

    )

     

     

     

     

    19,720

     

     

    21,902

     

     

    146,215

     

     

    87,722

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (Loss) earnings before income taxes

     

    (2,865

    )

     

    9,383

     

     

    (64,420

    )

     

    24,302

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Income tax expense - current

     

    3,092

     

     

    6,416

     

     

    10,122

     

     

    20,095

     

     

    NET (LOSS) EARNINGS

     

    (5,957

    )

     

    2,967

     

     

    (74,542

    )

     

    4,207

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Currency translation adjustments

     

    1,188

     

     

    (410

    )

     

    (1,371

    )

     

    1,250

     

     

    COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

     

    (4,769

    )

     

    2,557

     

     

    (75,913

    )

     

    5,457

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net (loss) earnings per share

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic

     

    (0.08

    )

     

    0.04

     

     

    (1.03

    )

     

    0.06

     

     

     

    Diluted

     

    (0.08

    )

     

    0.04

     

     

    (1.03

    )

     

    0.06

     

    Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets

    (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

     

     

     

    As at

     

    As at

     

     

     

     

    September 30, 2020

     

    December 31, 2019

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    ASSETS

     

     

    Current

     

     

     

    Cash and cash equivalents

     

    27,065

     

    33,251

     

     

     

    Accounts receivable

     

    11,869

     

    10,681

     

     

     

    Derivative commodity contracts

     

    543

     

    -

     

     

     

    Prepaids and other

     

    3,247

     

    4,338

     

     

     

    Product inventory

     

    12,415

     

    17,516

     

     

     

     

     

    55,139

     

    65,786

     

     

    Non-Current

     

     

     

    Intangible exploration and evaluation assets

     

    584

     

    33,706

     

     

     

    Property and equipment

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Petroleum and natural gas assets

     

    142,535

     

    196,150

     

     

     

    Other

     

    3,100

     

    4,296

     

     

     

    Deferred taxes

     

    4,225

     

    8,387

     

     

     

     

    205,583

     

    308,325

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    LIABILITIES

     

     

    Current

     

     

     

    Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

     

    21,030

     

    32,156

     

     

     

    Derivative commodity contracts

     

    -

     

    217

     

     

     

    Current portion of lease obligations

     

    1,606

     

    1,219

     

     

     

    Current portion of long-term debt

     

    19,795

     

    -

     

     

     

     

     

    42,431

     

    33,592

     

     

    Non-Current

     

     

     

    Long-term debt

     

    6,151

     

    37,041

     

     

     

    Asset retirement obligations

     

    12,833

     

    13,612

     

     

     

    Other long-term liabilities

     

    161

     

    614

     

     

     

    Lease obligations

     

    865

     

    589

     

     

     

    Deferred taxes

     

    4,225

     

    8,387

     

     

     

     

    66,666

     

    93,835

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

     

     

     

    Share capital

     

    152,805

     

    152,805

     

     

     

    Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

     

    (237

    )

    1,134

     

     

     

    Contributed surplus

     

    25,013

     

    24,673

     

     

     

    (Deficit) Retained earnings

     

    (38,664

    )

    35,878

     

     

     

     

    138,917

     

    214,490

     

     

     

     

    205,583

     

    308,325

     

    Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity

    (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

     

     

     

    Nine Months Ended September 30

     

     

     

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Share Capital

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Balance, beginning of period

     

    152,805

     

    152,084

     

     

     

    Stock options exercised

     

    -

     

    547

     

     

     

    Transfer from contributed surplus on exercise of options

     

    -

     

    174

     

     

     

    Balance, end of period

     

    152,805

     

    152,805

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Balance, beginning of period

     

    1,134

     

    (939

    )

     

     

    Currency translation adjustment

     

    (1,371

    )

    1,250

     

     

     

    Balance, end of period

     

    (237

    )

    311

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Contributed Surplus

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Balance, beginning of period

     

    24,673

     

    24,195

     

     

     

    Share-based compensation expense

     

    340

     

    494

     

     

     

    Transfer to share capital on exercise of options

     

    -

     

    (174

    )

     

     

    Balance, end of period

     

    25,013

     

    24,515

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (Deficit) Retained Earnings

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Balance, beginning of period

     

    35,878

     

    44,951

     

     

     

    Net (loss) earnings

     

    (74,542

    )

    4,207

     

     

     

    Dividends

     

    -

     

    (5,078

    )

     

     

    Balance, end of period

     

    (38,664

    )

    44,080

     

            

    Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

    (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of US Dollars)

     

     

     

     

    Three Months Ended
    September 30

     

    Nine Months Ended
    September 30

     

     

     

     

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    OPERATING

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net (loss) earnings

     

    (5,957

    )

    2,967

     

    (74,542

    )

    4,207

     

     

     

    Adjustments for:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Depletion, depreciation and amortization

     

    5,493

     

    8,173

     

    23,402

     

    26,184

     

     

     

     

    Asset retirement obligation accretion

     

    66

     

    51

     

    194

     

    156

     

     

     

     

    Impairment loss

     

    -

     

    (409

    )

    73,495

     

    7,982

     

     

     

     

    Share-based compensation

     

    (72

    )

    406

     

    (489

    )

    1,749

     

     

     

     

    Finance costs

     

    552

     

    1,030

     

    1,956

     

    3,311

     

     

     

     

    Unrealized loss (gain) on financial instruments

     

    267

     

    (2,616

    )

    (761

    )

    385

     

     

     

     

    Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency translation

     

    (26

    )

    (49

    )

    6

     

    (119

    )

     

     

     

    Gain on asset disposition

     

    -

     

    (114

    )

    -

     

    (114

    )

     

     

    Asset retirement obligations settled

     

    -

     

    (10

    )

    (20

    )

    (41

    )

     

     

    Changes in non-cash working capital

     

    (3,672

    )

    2,613

     

    (5,712

    )

    (22,604

    )

     

    Net cash (used in) generated by operating activities

     

    (3,349

    )

    12,042

     

    17,529

     

    21,096

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    INVESTING

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Additions to intangible exploration and evaluation assets

     

    -

     

    (56

    )

    (337

    )

    (844

    )

     

     

    Additions to petroleum and natural gas assets

     

    (399

    )

    (9,197

    )

    (6,721

    )

    (24,621

    )

     

     

    Additions to other assets

     

    (38

    )

    (39

    )

    (185

    )

    (471

    )

     

     

    Proceeds from asset dispositions

     

    -

     

    114

     

    -

     

    114

     

     

     

    Changes in non-cash working capital

     

    (1,883

    )

    (2,177

    )

    (2,545

    )

    (2,478

    )

     

    Net cash used in investing activities

     

    (2,320

    )

    (11,355

    )

    (9,788

    )

    (28,300

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    FINANCING

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Issue of common shares for cash

     

    -

     

    -

     

    -

     

    547

     

     

     

    Interest paid

     

    (396

    )

    (893

    )

    (1,526

    )

    (2,874

    )

     

     

    Increase in long-term debt

     

    114

     

    114

     

    282

     

    370

     

     

     

    Payments on lease obligations

     

    (366

    )

    (540

    )

    (1,141

    )

    (1,430

    )

     

     

    Repayments of long-term debt

     

    (1,504

    )

    (6,523

    )

    (11,504

    )

    (11,523

    )

     

     

    Dividends paid

     

    -

     

    (2,539

    )

    -

     

    (5,078

    )

     

     

    Changes in non-cash working capital

     

    -

     

    -

     

    -

     

    (200

    )

     

    Net cash used in financing activities

     

    (2,152

    )

    (10,381

    )

    (13,889

    )

    (20,188

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Currency translation differences relating to cash and cash equivalents

     

    49

     

    13

     

    (38

    )

    131

     

     

    NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

     

    (7,772

    )

    (9,681

    )

    (6,186

    )

    (27,261

    )

     

    CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

     

    34,837

     

    34,125

     

    33,251

     

    51,705

     

     

    CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD

     

    27,065

     

    24,444

     

    27,065

     

    24,444

     

    Advisory on Forward-Looking Statements

    Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements or information typically contain statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "may", "will", "would" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. In particular, forward-looking information and statements contained in this document include, but are not limited to, the plans for the Company's 2020 Canadian drilling program and the details thereof; the Company's expectation relating to the performance of the South Harmattan Cardium prospect; and the expected benefits to the Company of consolidating, amending and extending the Company's Eastern Desert PSCs and other matters.

    Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Many factors could cause TransGlobe's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, TransGlobe.

    In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified in this news release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, anticipated production volumes; the timing of drilling wells and mobilizing drilling rigs; the number of wells to be drilled; the Company's ability to obtain qualified staff and equipment in a timely and cost-efficient manner; the regulatory framework governing royalties, taxes and environmental matters in the jurisdictions in which the Company conducts and will conduct its business; future capital expenditures to be made by the Company; future sources of funding for the Company's capital programs; geological and engineering estimates in respect of the Company's reserves and resources; the geography of the areas in which the Company is conducting exploration and development activities; current commodity prices and royalty regimes; availability of skilled labour; future exchange rates; the price of oil; the impact of increasing competition; conditions in general economic and financial markets; availability of drilling and related equipment; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; future operating costs; uninterrupted access to areas of TransGlobe's operations and infrastructure; recoverability of reserves and future production rates; that TransGlobe will have sufficient cash flow, debt or equity sources or other financial resources required to fund its capital and operating expenditures and requirements as needed; that TransGlobe's conduct and results of operations will be consistent with its expectations; that TransGlobe will have the ability to develop its properties in the manner currently contemplated; current or, where applicable, proposed industry conditions, laws and regulations will continue in effect or as anticipated as described herein; that the estimates of TransGlobe's reserves and resource volumes and the assumptions related thereto (including commodity prices and development costs) are accurate in all material respects; and other matters.

    Forward-looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements or information. These risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements or information include, among other things, operating and/or drilling costs are higher than anticipated; unforeseen changes in the rate of production from TransGlobe's oil and gas properties; changes in price of crude oil and natural gas; adverse technical factors associated with exploration, development, production or transportation of TransGlobe's crude oil reserves; the potential impacts of COVID-19 to the Company’s business, operating results, cash flows and/or financial condition; changes or disruptions in the political or fiscal regimes in TransGlobe's areas of activity; changes in tax, energy or other laws or regulations; changes in significant capital expenditures; delays or disruptions in production due to shortages of skilled manpower equipment or materials; economic fluctuations; competition; lack of availability of qualified personnel; the results of exploration and development drilling and related activities; obtaining required approvals of regulatory authorities; volatility in market prices for oil; fluctuations in foreign exchange or interest rates; environmental risks; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; failure to negotiate the terms of contracts with counterparties; failure of counterparties to perform under the terms of their contracts; and other factors beyond the Company's control. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Please consult TransGlobe’s public filings at www.sedar.com and www.sec.goedgar.shtml for further, more detailed information concerning these matters, including additional risks related to TransGlobe's business.

    The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

    Oil and Gas Advisories

    Mr. Ron Hornseth, B.Sc., General Manager – Canada for TransGlobe Energy Corporation, and a qualified person as defined in the Guidance Note for Mining, Oil and Gas Companies, June 2009, of the London Stock Exchange, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this report. Mr. Hornseth is a professional engineer who obtained a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alberta. He is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (“APEGA”) and the Society of Petroleum Engineers (“SPE”) and has over 20 years’ experience in oil and gas.

    BOEs may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent (6 mcf: 1 bbl) is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

    The following abbreviations used in this press release have the meanings set forth below:

    bbl

    barrels

    bbls/d

    barrels per day

    Mbbls

    thousand barrels

    boe

    barrel of oil equivalent

    boe/d

    barrels of oil equivalent per day

    MMBtu

    One million British thermal units

    Mcf

    thousand cubic feet

    Mcf/d

    thousand cubic feet per day

    NGL

    Natural Gas Liquids

    Production Disclosure

    Production Summary (WI before royalties and taxes):

     

    Oct - 20

    Q3 - 20

    Q2 - 20

    Q1 - 20

    Q4 - 19

    Egypt (bbls/d)

    10,303

    9,812

    11,990

    12,544

    12,831

    Eastern Desert of Egypt (bbls/d)

    10,161

    9,635

    11,757

    12,343

    12,831

    Heavy Crude (bbls/d)

    9,559

    9,066

    11,001

    11,548

    11,984

    Light and Medium Crude (bbls/d)

    602

    569

    756

    795

    847

    Western Desert of Egypt (bbls/d)

    142

    177

    233

    201

    -

    Light and Medium Crude (bbls/d)

    142

    177

    233

    201

    -

    Canada (boe/d)

    1,859

    2,232

    2,310

    2,453

    2,531

    Light and Medium Crude (bbls/d)

    606

    661

    706

    860

    908

    Natural Gas (Mcf/d)

    3,774

    4,633

    4,665

    4,996

    5,334

    Associated Natural Gas Liquids (bbls/d)

    624

    798

    826

    761

    735

    Total (boe/d)

    12,162

    12,044

    14,300

    14,997

    15,362


    Production Guidance

     

    Low

    High

    Mid-Point

    Egypt (bbls/d)

    11,200

    11,600

    11,400

    Heavy Crude (bbls/d)

    10,304

    10,672

    10,488

    Light and Medium Crude (bbls/d)

    896

    928

    912

    Canada (boe/d)

    2,100

    2,200

    2,150

    Light and Medium Crude (bbls/d)

    646

    677

    661

    Natural Gas (Mcf/d)

    4,294

    4,499

    4,397

    Associated Natural Gas Liquids (bbls/d)

    738

    774

    756

    Total (boe/d)

    13,300

    13,800

    13,550


    For further information, please contact:

     

    TransGlobe Energy

    Via FTI Consulting

    Randy Neely, President and Chief Executive Officer

     

    Eddie Ok, Chief Financial Officer

     

     

    Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Sole Broker)

    +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

    Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor

     

    James Asensio

     

     

     

    FTI Consulting (Financial PR)

    +44 (0) 20 3727 1000

    Ben Brewerton

    transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com



    Genevieve Ryan

     

    Tailwind Associates (Investor Relations)

     

    Darren Engels

    darren@tailwindassociates.ca
    http://www.tailwindassociates.ca
    +1 403.618.8035

    investor.relations@trans-globe.com
    http://www.trans-globe.com
    +1 403.264.9888



