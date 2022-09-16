Transient accused of injuring UTPB officer

Sep. 15—A 34-year-old transient was in the Ector County jail Thursday after being accused of beating two realty company employees and breaking the thumb of one of the officers who arrested him.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers received a disturbance call around 11 a.m. Tuesday from the 4000 block of Lakeside Drive. When officers arrived, two women told them they were in the process of removing a lockbox from the residence when they were attacked from behind by a man later identified as Chaz Scarborough.

The women said during the attack Scarborough told them the house was his. One of the women, 41, said Scarborough grabbed her phone from her hand and threw it to the ground, shattering it and the other woman, 51, said she was thrown to the ground and punched in the face repeatedly, according to the report.

The women informed officers the old and new lock box were missing from the home as well as tools, the report stated.

According to a University of Texas Permian Basin report, a UTPB officer found Scarborough walking through the Market Street parking lot at 42nd Street and Jon Ben Sheppherd Parkway and told him to stop multiple times, but he refused.

Multiple officers tackled Scarborough, who screamed he wasn't under arrest while they tried to handcuff him, the report stated. During the struggle, a UTPB sergeant suffered a broken thumb.

One of the women identified Scarborough as her attacker when they drove by her to verify Scarborough was the right suspect, according to the report.

Scarborough was arrested on an outstanding warrant for possession of marijuana and on suspicion of the following crimes: evading arrest/detention causing serious bodily injury, resisting arrest and two counts of robbery.

He's being held in jail on surety bonds totaling $82,000.