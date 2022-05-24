Transient accused of trying to gouge man's eye

May 23—An Odessa transient was arrested last week after a local resident told police he'd stabbed him in the back and tried to gouge one of his eyes out.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers were sent to an apartment complex in the 900 block of West 31st Street around 2 p.m. Thursday about a disturbance and while they were en route they were told a man had pulled a knife on one of the residents.

When officers arrived, a woman told them Billy Doyle Robinson, Jr., 47, had stopped by her apartment to drop off a cellphone and got into an argument with a 28-year-old man who was moving in with her. She said Robinson struck the alleged victim and stabbed him in the back and both men ended up leaving.

An officer found the younger man underneath a tree further down the street and he told him Robinson had punched him in the face multiple times, shoved his thumb into his right eye to gouge it out and held a knife to his face, cutting him, the report stated.

According to the report, the man had a laceration on his back consistent with being stabbed and several facial injuries.

Robinson was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Saturday. As of Monday, he remained at the Ector County jail on a $50,000 surety bond.