Transient arrested for burglary in Williams

Feb. 24—One person was arrested for burglary after entering an apartment complex in Williams on Tuesday.

Williams Police Department Lieutenant Chris Miller said the suspect, 26-year-old Jose Acevedo, a transient, entered a residence that was part of a fourplex apartment.

"While Acevedo was inside the apartment, a juvenile resident of the apartment returned home and found Acevedo inside," said Miller.

The juvenile fled the apartment, said Miller, and then called 911.

According to Miller, Acevedo fled the apartment on foot and was located a short time later. He was taken into custody by Williams Police officers without incident.

Acevedo was booked into Colusa County Jail for residential burglary and violation of probation.