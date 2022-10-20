Transient arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery of an elderly person

Oct. 19—A 40-year-old transient was arrested Tuesday afternoon after an elderly Odessa resident told police he was punched in the face and knocked to the ground during a robbery.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a 911 robbery call around noon from 14th Street and Washington Avenue.

When officers arrived, a 72-year-old man told them that a man who just robbed him was sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of a church at 14th and Sam Houston, the report stated.

Officers went to the lot, saw blood on Noel Lopez's knuckles and fingers and took him into custody, the report stated.

The alleged victim told officers he spotted Lopez trying to steal his vehicle's battery and some tools and when he confronted him, Lopez raised his hand as though he was going to punch him, according to the report.

When the man attempted to punch Lopez back, Lopez punched him in the face and knocked him to the ground, the report stated. Officers noted the man had a bloody lip and bloody knee.

Lopez told officers he thought the vehicle was abandoned and he wanted the battery for his own vehicle, the report stated. He denied punching the older man and said he'd tried to catch him as he fell.

Lopez was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery of an elderly person, a first-degree felony which is punishable by five years to life in prison.

Lopez remained in the Ector County jail Wednesday on a $60,000 surety bond.