Transient with felony convictions leads deputies on high-speed chase in Victorville

After a high speed vehicle pursuit, Victorville deputies arrested a 30-year-old transient on suspicion of several charges, including carrying a loaded firearm while having prior felony convictions.

The Victorville Sheriff’s Station reported that at around 11:09 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies DeCoud and Moreland conducted a traffic stop, at the intersection of La Paz and Pebble Beach drives, on a driver of a vehicle with expired registration.

During the stop, the driver, identified as Kyrian Kelley, 30, of Victorville, was non-compliant. He accelerated and fled deputies at a high rate of speed.

Kelley drove through red stop lights, stop signs, and into opposing lanes of traffic at speeds up to approximately 100 mph, sheriff’s officials reported.

Deputies pursued Kelley until he crashed his vehicle and fled on foot. While fleeing, he threw a handgun in the yard of a residence.

Deputies detained Kelley and recovered the firearm and it was discovered that he was on felony probation for vehicle theft.

Kelley was arrested for six felony charges, including carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle with a prior felony conviction and carrying a loaded firearm with a prior felony conviction.

Additionally, carrying an unregistered loaded firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, being prohibited from owning ammunition and evading a peace officer with a disregard for safety.

Kelley remained at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on Friday, with bail set at $100,000.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact the Victorville Police Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

