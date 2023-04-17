Transient man, 40, faces arson, animal cruelty charges in house fire, CCSO says

A transient man faces charges after authorities say he intentionally set a house on fire, seriously injuring one of the residents and killing a dog.

Patrick Barrett, 40, faces charges of first-degree arson, arson causing great bodily harm or permanent disability and animal cruelty.

According to his arrest affidavit, authorities were dispatched to the 5200 block of Treetops Drive on Wednesday in response to a house fire.

The dispatcher noted a woman had fled the house through a window. She suffered lacerations and burns.

First responders treated her on scene and took her to Naples Community Hospital Downtown.

She suffered lacerations on her hands, the report indicates. Authorities documented redness and skin peeling on the top of her feet, as well as on both sides of her lower back.

Her upper right arm had larger burns, including peeling of the skin and blisters, the report indicates.

The first of three victims said she was asleep and awoke to "outside noises" and the smell of smoke.

She noticed flames outside her bedroom window and went to open the bedroom door to call her roommate.

She said she yelled and begged for him to help her escape.

His dog, Cali, came into the bedroom with the first victim, the report indicates. She told authorities Nala, a second dog, was also at the residence.

She said she couldn't escape out her bedroom door as the living room area was engulfed in flames. She began searching for something to break the window.

She told authorities the fire started in the porch area, adding she couldn't see who started it.

She said she didn't get into any arguments prior, but said she heard her roommate arguing. She added that the roommate lives in another room with his girlfriend.

The first victim also told authorities she didn't believe either of her two roommates started the fire.

Deputies learned that the roommate argued with Barrett earlier Wednesday, according to the report.

Authorities said that shortly after the fire began, Barrett caused a disturbance at a nearby RaceTrac gas station.

There, Barrett told deputies he was at the residence Wednesday "to do some work," but denied his involvement in the fire. He was arrested for an unrelated charge, the report indicates.

As first responders examined the blaze scene, they found Nala's body. The dog had pinkness in the gums and other areas of the skin, as well as peeling of the skin. The police report did not indicate what happened to the other other dog.

The day after the fire, the first victim had surgery to treat her injuries.

When authorities spoke with the other two residents at the residence, the first said he saw Barrett at the residence about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

He reported seeing cigarette butts "everywhere" and added that Barrett is a "recovering addict" and sometimes helps with work at the residence.

When Barrett arrived, he told him to leave, saying he was causing a scene, according to the report.

Barrett later returned asking for money so that he could get "high," according to the victim's statement.

When Barrett escalated and said he wanted to fight him, the victim reported the disturbance.

"I don't want a piece of you," Barrett told the victim, according to the report. "I want all of you. Your whole life."

He said everything happened after Barrett stole pills from a neighbor.

Two victims were at the nearby RaceTrac gas station when the fire broke out, according to the report.

Surveillance showed that about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, Barrett spilled a chemical liquid from a can around the front lanai.

The third victim said that as she and her boyfriend returned, they saw Barrett running toward the RaceTrac.

Barrett held a torch as he fled, the report indicates. Minutes later, flames spread through the lanai area.

As they investigated, deputies found the torch beside the residence.

The third victim told authorities that Barrett usually asks her boyfriend for work, who in exchange pays him, but he declined Wednesday.

No bond information was available before publication Monday morning.

Court records indicate that Barrett faces arraignment May 8.

