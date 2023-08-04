Transient man accused of setting Gravel Pit Fire

Aug. 4—A transient man originally from New Jersey is accused of starting the Gravel Pit Fire Tuesday in the Fisher River Valley east of Libby.

Joseph Anthony Eutsler, 39, is being held on $250,000 bail in the Lincoln County Detention Center on one felony charge of arson.

Eutsler made his initial appearance via video in Lincoln County Justice Court in front of Judge Jay Sheffield on Wednesday.

According to charging documents, Eutsler previously lived in Williamstown, New Jersey. But he is currently described as living in his van.

According to the probable cause statement by county Sheriff's Office Deputy Anthony Jenson, Eutsler was arrested Tuesday evening at the gravel pit located near Silver Butte Road after a woman called 911 at about 6:22 p.m. to report the fire near mile marker 60.

Fisher River Valley Fire Rescue responded to the scene and found the man who allegedly started the fire at the scene.

Captain Boyd White and Jenson responded and spoke with Eutsler. He allegedly told them his vehicle had broken down and he had been parked in the gravel pit for about two days. The defendant said a marked patrol car had driven past and he tried to wave for the officer to stop, but the car continued to drive, according to Jenson's statement.

Eutsler allegedly said he was upset and said he started the fire to create a signal to force law enforcement to come.

Jenson reported seeing singed hair on Eutsler's right arm and Capt. White found a bottle of lighter fluid next to an open door of the defendant's van. It was also reported that Eutsler had a lighter in his pocket.

The officers also reported that when they arrived the fire had grown to an estimated five acres and damaged timber and property belonging to Green Diamond Resource Company. Within two hours the fire grew to about 50 acres and was heading in a northeast direction where there are numerous residences along the highway.

A conviction for felony arson could result in a sentence of up to 20 years in the Montana State Prison.