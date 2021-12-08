Transient man charged in Auburn Circle K robberies

Dec. 8—AUBURN — A transient man is facing robbery charges after police said he robbed the same convenience store twice.

Shawn Small, 24, was indicted Tuesday by an Androscoggin County grand jury on the two felonies, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Police said Small robbed the Circle K store at 21 Center St. on Aug. 31 and again nearly two months later.

A store clerk said the robber entered the store wearing a blue mask on Oct. 12 and brandished a handgun, demanding money from the cash register.

The robber fled across Center Street and up Whitney Street at about 9 p.m., after the clerk handed over some cash.

A tracking dog followed a trail from the store to a building on Vernon Street, where police found Small hiding in an apartment.

Police also found in the apartment a BB gun and clothing police believed had been used in the robbery.

During questioning, Small admitted to the robbery, as well as a robbery at that store the end of August, police said.

Small also was indicted Tuesday on a felony theft stemming from an Oct. 10 incident, as well as a misdemeanor charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention.