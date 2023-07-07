Transient man charged in fatal 2017 coffee shop stabbing requests competency

A transient man charged with attempted second-degree murder in an unprovoked 2017 stabbing at a downtown Naples coffee shop will soon be evaluated for competency.

Court records indicate that William Lyons, 61, represented by public defender Shawn Conrad Nagle, will be evaluated by Dr. Trisha Nelson at the Collier County Jail. Nagle answered a Friday morning call from the Daily News, but said he's not allowed to speak with reporters.

Collier Circuit Judge Elizabeth Krier OK'd the June 29 motion on July 3, records show. The records don't indicate when the evaluation will happen. The records show Dr. Stephanie Roque, a Naples psychologist, performed a separate evaluation June 22 — eight days before the latter of the motions was filed.

The results could determine whether Lyons is fit to stand trial. Records indicate he had been deemed unable to stand trial on Jan. 24, 2022.

According to an Oct. 10, 2017, arrest affidavit from the Naples Police Department, witnesses said the victim, David Marshall, whose age isn't disclosed in police reports, and two other men were seated at a table in the outside dining area at Fifth Avenue Coffee Company, 599 5th Ave. S., when Lyons approached the table and stabbed Marshall.

The knife went through Marshall's wrist and chest, according to the report.

When witnesses confronted Lyons, he dropped the knife, then sat down at a table, authorities said.

They arrested Lyons on scene while Marshall was taken to Naples Community Hospital Downtown for treatment.

When authorities spoke with Marshall at the hospital, he said he'd never seen Lyons and never interacted with him.

Marshall further told authorities Lyons was "grunting" when he lunged at him, the report says.

Records indicate Lyons is next due in court Tuesday for a hearing focused on the competency evaluation.

