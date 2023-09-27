Transient man charged after stabbing acquaintance in Ave Maria, authorities say

A transient man faces charges after authorities say he slit his friend's throat open in Ave Maria.

Paul Arnold, 29, is charged with one count of aggravated battery.

According to an incident report from the Collier County Sheriff's Office, around 11:45 p.m. Sept. 20, authorities met with the victim at Naples Community Hospital. At the time, deputies said, the victim didn't wish to pursue charges.

Two days later, the victim, whose identity is redacted in the report, told deputies he and Arnold have known each other for years and were "hanging out" when the stabbing happened.

The victim said they drove out to Ave Maria, where Arnold cut his throat with a knife. He added the attack was unprovoked and he had changed his mind, wishing to pursue charges.

The victim said the laceration, which appeared to be between 2 and 3 inches long, required stitches.

No bond information was immediately available Wednesday afternoon. Arnold is next due in court Oct. 23 for his arraignment.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran, Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews and Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

