Transient pleads guilty to manslaughter

Apr. 7—A 33-year-old transient who stole some turkey hot dogs and got into a wreck while fleeing the scene was placed on 10 years' deferred adjudication Wednesday after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

According to an Odessa Police arrest affidavit, employees of the Dollar Tree store on Andrews Highway near East 52nd Street told officers they saw Ja'Varris Edward Cooke steal two packages of turkey hot dogs and two cans of chili from the Dollar Tree store on Feb. 21, 2022. They said they saw him then strike a Chevrolet Camaro as he left the scene with his $5 worth of stolen goods in a Nissan Altima.

A short time later, witnesses reported seeing a Nissan Altima drive through a red light at a high rate of speed at 52nd Street and strike a Ford Escape occupied by Vicki Cleere, 58, and a 26-year-old woman. Both women sustained serious injuries and the driver of the Altima was identified as Cooke, the report stated.

Cooke was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery, accident involving damage to a vehicle and reckless driving, but after Cleere died on April 14, 2022, he was indicted on a manslaughter charge.

In addition to having to undergo drug, alcohol and mental health evaluations, Cooke will have to participate in any counseling, classes or treatment recommended, even if it includes in-patient treatment, court documents show.

In addition, Cooke must provide 600 hours of community service.

Cooke pleaded guilty three days after writing Ector County District Court Judge John Shrode a letter questioning his attorney's recommendation he sign the plea agreement.

"I know this case isn't for me because I don't believe I did what y'all are saying happened from how long it took for somebody's life to get taking from a small car reck (sic). That was not big damage made. I know I have to take this only cause I don't have money to spend for a real attorney to be helping out about these case reports. Can you please tell me when I'll be free again, sir?" Cooke wrote.

According to court records, Cooke still has a pending misdemeanor criminal trespass case. He's accused of remaining inside Medical Center Hospital on Nov. 28, 2021 despite being told to leave.

According to Cleere's obituary, she left behind her husband of 38 years, Jeff, and two sons, B.J. and Bobby. She worked for the State of Texas more than 30 years before retiring and eventually becoming the executive director of The House of the Sycamore Tree, a Christian-based non-profit organization that provides vocational training for special needs and at-risk children.