Transient suspected of attacking woman outside grocery store in Old Town Victorville

A 26-year-old transient is suspected of entering a parked car near the Guadalajara Meat Market in Old Town Victorville, then attacking the owner when she confronted him.

Around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the report of a man with a gun attempting to steal a car outside Guadalajara Meat Market on the corner of Seventh and B streets.

The owner of the vehicle told deputies she was shopping at the market when she heard dogs barking.She went outside and saw a man, later identified as Dwight Brown of Victorville, in the driver’s seat of her car, sheriff’s officials said.

When the woman yelled at the suspect to get out of her vehicle, he exited the vehicle and struck her several times, police said. The woman was able to get help, while Brown fled the scene and was later located in a nearby area, sheriff's officials said. He was uncooperative with deputies while being taken into custody.

Brown was booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of robbery and making criminal threats, authorities said.

Brown is currently being held at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, with bail set at $90,000, booking records show.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Victorville sheriff's station at 760-241-2911. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-Tip at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Transient suspected of attacking woman in Old Town Victorville