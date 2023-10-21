Transient suspected of entering Victorville business, stabbing woman multiple times

A 43-year-old male transient was arrested on suspicion of entering a business in uptown Victorville and stabbing a 63-year-old woman multiple times.

Sheriff’s officials stated that at around 12:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, a suspect, later identified as Robert Garcia, entered a business in the 14600 block of Seventh Street.

Armed with a pair of scissors, Garcia then walked to the victim, stabbed her approximately eight times and kneed her in the face, sheriff’s officials said.

Garcia fled the location before deputies arrived. He was quickly located nearby and detained by deputies. The victim and witnesses verified Garcia as the man who assaulted the woman.

Sheriff’s officials did not reveal a motive for the suspected attack or the condition of the woman.

Garcia was transported and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with force, and aggravated battery with serious bodily injury.

Garcia remains at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, with bail set at $1 million.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville sheriff’s station at 760-241-2911 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

