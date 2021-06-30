Transient woman arrested in connection with Taoist Temple fire

Jun. 29—Hanford Police have arrested 37-year-old Maxine Montenegro, a transient, in connection with the fire that nearly destroyed the Taoist Temple and Museum in China Alley.

On the night of May 12, a fire broke out at the historic wooden building, which dates back to the late 1870s, almost completely destroying the staircase and many of the artifacts inside.

An arson investigation began on the morning of May 13, with video camera surveillance capturing a woman lighting a fire at the temple site using what appears to be clothing, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Based on her appearance, detectives believed the woman was a transient, according to police. Detectives, with help from officers assigned to the HART Team (Homeless Assistance and Resource Team), spoke with transients that frequented the area and said they were able to identify the woman as Montenegro.

Detectives located Montenegro, questioned her about the fire, and felony charges of arson were submitted to the Kings County District Attorney's Office.

Arianne Wing, who runs the Temple Museum with her husband, Steve Banister, watched the footage on their security cameras, but said she could not go public to avoid impeding the investigation.

"We watched her do it and the horrifying thing is we have video cameras, so it's kind of hard not to," Wing said. "It was horrifying to see that and it was horrifying on our camera that we have in the upstairs museum because we could watch the fire grow until the camera melted."

Damage to the museum is estimated at $500,000, but Wing said much of what was lost is priceless.

"I don't really know how I feel yet," Wing said. "I don't really like the term 'closure,' because I'll never forget this. She wiped out a whole hunk of our history."

Wing expressed her gratitude for the firefighters who helped saved the Temple Museum from complete destruction and the investigators for their work in arresting the suspected arsonist.