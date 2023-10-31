Transient woman pleads no contest to tossing bottle filled with flammable liquid into home

A transient Fort Myers woman who tossed a bottle filled with flammable liquid into a home in Lehigh Acres will spend just more than four years behind bars.

Gaelle Simeus, 23, on Monday pleaded no contest to first-degree arson; throwing a deadly missile into a building; and criminal mischief of $1,000 or more.

Lee Circuit Judge Margaret Steinbeck adjudicated Simeus guilty and sentenced her to 49 months in prison on each count to run simultaneously.

She received 609 days of credit for time served, court records indicate.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said Simeus tossed a water bottle filled with an accelerant through a window at a home on 43rd Street Southwest on Feb. 28, 2022.

The state fire marshal ruled the crime an arson.

The incident caused fire and smoke damage at the home, but no injuries.

