Transient woman pleads not guilty, released from jail

Sep. 10—A transient woman with three pending felony charges was granted release from the Flathead County Detention Center last week after pleading not guilty.

Christina Louise Sanchez, 34, was released from jail Sept. 2 on her own recognizance after Flathead District Court Judge Heidi Ulbricht issued her order in court. She faces felony charges of arson and criminal mischief as well as a misdemeanor count of assault.

Sanchez's public defender Liam Gallagher argued for her release.

"She's indigent, but her mother said she could live with her in a room she is renting at the Fairbridge Inn," Gallagher said. "I understand there are three pending felonies, but she's been in jail for awhile."

Sanchez was jailed July 5 after her alleged mini-crime spree between the end of June and early July.

Flathead County Deputy Attorney Andrew Clegg asked that Sanchez have appointments scheduled for a psychological evaluation and to have a drug patch put on her before the release.

"There's not much criminal history with Sanchez, and it may have been a mental breakdown or drug issue, but those need to be addressed," Clegg said.

Sanchez's release conditions include not drinking or using drugs and not having contact with any of the victims from her alleged offenses.

The incidents began June 27 when a witness said Sanchez threw an object through a window of a local business on U.S. 2 in Evergreen. The witness also said she watched Sanchez damage three vehicles by scratching them with a key at a used-car business.

The damage at each location was more than $1,500.

Eight days later, Sanchez became a suspect when someone broke a large window at a bookstore in Kalispell. A Kalispell police officer saw her in the vicinity of the store earlier in the day.

A few hours later, the officer responded to a convenience store after a woman smashed a mirror in the bathroom. The incident was on surveillance footage and Sanchez was identified as the perpetrator.

Story continues

Ten minutes later, several people alerted the officer to a woman who had used an object to "key" several vehicles. The officer counted 11 vehicles with paint damage.

Later in the day, another officer arrested Sanchez. She was reportedly riding a purple bike and had a cast on her arm, both of which were described by witnesses who saw the earlier incidents.

Later on July 5, deputies from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office responded to a burning vehicle on a bridge on Montana 35. The owner said he had parked and was heading to the river to fish when he saw a woman on a bicycle stop near his vehicle.

Shortly after, he saw his vehicle on fire. When the victim looked at his vehicle and one parked next to it, he saw several scratches on the vehicles and the windshield of the adjacent vehicle was smashed.

A Kalispell police officer located Sanchez riding the bike that was described by several witnesses. He then learned she allegedly lit a newspaper on fire and threw it inside a convenience store. When a store employee yelled at her, Sanchez allegedly punched her in the face. The incident was on surveillance footage.

Sanchez's next court hearing is set for Feb. 9, 2022. Her maximum sentence on the arson charge is 20 years in the Montana State Prison.

Reporter Scott Shindledecker may be reached at 758-4441 or sshindledecker@dailyinterlake.com.