Transit advocates push for expansion of Fair Fares program as NYC budget negotiations continue

Transit advocates are demanding that the city expand its Fair Fares program ahead of an expected hike of around 4% in the cost of bus and subway rides.

A plan to expand the program — which offers half-off rides to New Yorkers with incomes below the federal poverty line — was absent from Mayor Adams’ executive budget proposal, which included cuts for other social services.

“With fare enforcement efforts redoubled in the past year, riders face stiff financial and often legal consequences if they cannot pay,” advocates at Riders Alliance and the Community Service Society said in a letter to the mayor.

“We have an obligation to provide relief for those who must commute every day and who are keeping New York City going — nearly half of whom struggle to afford the fare.”

The letter was co-signed by a consortium of 50 organizations involved in transit, social justice and anti-poverty advocacy.

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams’ proposal to expand the Fair Fares program would increase eligibility to all New Yorkers making less than 200% of the federal poverty line.

That would enable a four-person household making less than $60,000 a year — or an individual making less than $29,160 — to ride NYC Transit subways and buses at a steep discount.

A spokesman for Mayor Adams stopped short Wednesday of endorsing any expansion of the program, but said ensuring those who are currently eligible for Fair Fares can continue to make use of the service is a “top priority of this administration.”

“The administration baselined funding for the first time, assuring the program’s sustainability in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget,” the spokesman said.

“The annual $75 million budget will not only allow us to enroll more eligible New Yorkers, but will also will allow us to conduct a robust, year-round, ongoing outreach campaign to commuters in need of this discount. We want as many New Yorkers as possible to take advantage of Fair Fares, and will evaluate additional needs through the budget process.”

Story continues

But advocates say the high threshold for eligibility keeps the program from assisting New York’s working poor — those in the greatest need of transit assistance.

“While enrollment in the program has risen steadily, reaching over 280,000 New Yorkers at this time, the program has not exhausted its funding because such a low eligibility threshold limits utilization,” the letter reads.

“Even half a fare is often too much to bear for families earning below $30,000 each year.”

Last month’s state budget included $65 million specifically for reducing the expected hike in tolls and subway and bus fares later this year.

It remains unclear how the fare and toll increase will be spread across the subways, buses, commuter railroads and toll bridges, but the money will likely bring the increase down to roughly 4%, less than the expected 5.5%.

A 4% increase in the base fare for subways and buses would cost straphangers around $2.85 a ride, 10 cents more than the current $2.75 fare.